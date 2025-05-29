Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims craves a "hot dog real bad" as she shares footage of her time in New York

Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims is back to work after a quick "mental health break" in the Bahamas. She is currently in New York for SI Swimsuit events.

The 'Rookie of the Year' did a stunning photoshoot in the city dressed in an all-black attire. The beautiful crop top and maxi skirt set was bejewelled with blue stones. She finished off her look with hoops, a few accessories, a black purse and a messy top bun.

Sims shot at multiple locations in the Big Apple ahead of the SI Swim Week. She posed in a hotel using a champagne glass and a cart full of food as props as well as on the streets and outside food trucks in the city. The social media personality could be seen enjoying a hot dog and she conveyed her emotions for the popular street food in her caption saying:

"Makes me want a hot dog real bad"

The SI Swimsuit Runway show will take place from May 30th to 31st, 2025 at the W South Beach in Miami, Florida. It will certainly be a special moment for Jena Sims.

When she had walked the runway for the iconic brand in 2023 at the same location, she was seven months pregnant with her and Brooks Koepka's child, Crew. Now she will attend the event as the 'Rookie of the Year' having started her second year with SI Swimsuit.

"Pregnancy is not slowing my ambitions, it’s fueling them" - Jena Sims

Jena Sims (Source: Getty)

Brooks Koepka's wife and model, Jena Sims had shared an adorable moment with their son, Crew, even before he was born. She had fulfilled her wish of working with her "lifelong dream brand" - SI Swimsuit, while Crew was still in her tummy.

She spoke about the experience of sharing that moment with him (via The New York Post):

"It took the pressure off. I was like, you know what? If I do have cellulite I’m allowed to because I’m pregnant. It was so special. Now I see Crew and I’m like, 'You were literally in this with me'."

Sims was seven months pregnant when she had walked the runway at SI Swim Week in 2023. She had sported different outfits including black bikini bottoms with a shirt that read "Currently growing a pair". While the message was reflective of the model's love for puns, as can be seen from her social media captions, it also encapsulated a larger meaning.

"While this is true, the message behind the t shirt meant so much more to me. It takes courage to walk the runway 7 months pregnant. Working for my lifelong dream brand, having no control over my body was terrifying yet the biggest blessing. I was never alone up there," she had said via The New York Post.

"Pregnancy is not slowing my ambitions, it’s fueling them. I am so proud of myself and what my body is accomplishing,"

A few months after Crew's birth, Jena Sims did her photoshoot with SI Swimsuit in Mexico in 2024.

