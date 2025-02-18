Wyndham Clark hilariously blows kisses to his “new BFFS” after big unlock

On Monday, February 17, Wyndham Clark competed in TGL match 7 between the Bay Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC. During the game, Clark hilariously blew kisses to Atlanta Drive GC opponent Justin Thomas.

Ad

Clark is an American professional golfer with three PGA Tour wins and one European Tour win. The 31-year-old golfer turned pro in 2017 and won the U.S. Open in 2023. He also won the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023 and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024.

Clark competes in TGL Golf, playing beside his Bay GC teammates, Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry, and Min Woo Lee.

As the seventh TGL match progressed, Justin Thomas blew kisses at Clark, who hilariously returned it by kissing the ball. Later, the American professional golfer reposted the interaction with the caption:

Ad

Trending

“NEW BFFS UNLOCKED 😂.”

Still taken from Wyndham Clark's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@wyndhamclark

The Bay GC started the game strong, winning three out of its first four holes. On the 15th hole, Justin Thomas rolled an eagle putt and narrowly missed it. However, he watched as his teammate Lucas Glover successfully chipped in for an eagle on the ninth hole. Justin Thomas somersaulted in celebration, but this celebration was short-lived, as his opponents on The Bay GC won the match with a final score of 6 - 5.

Ad

So far, Clark has had an impressive run at TGL this year. The TGL 2025 schedule kicked off with the first match on January 9, when Wyndham Clark’s Bay GC faced New York GC and won 9 - 2.

The Bay GC will face Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf in the next match. McIlroy will be playing alongside his teammates Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsumaya. After that, Clark’s next TGL appearance will be on February 25, when The Bay GC will play against Jupiter Links. They will also play against The Los Angeles GC on March 3.

Ad

Wyndham Clark congratulates his Bay GC teammate Ludvig Aberg on Genesis Invitational victory

The 2025 Genesis Invitational's final round took place on Sunday, February 16, and Swedish professional golfer Ludvig Aberg emerged victorious. The victory marked Aberg’s second on the PGA Tour and his fifth overall.

Clark took to Instagram to congratulate Aberg, his LIV Golf teammate in the BAY GC. Clark wrote:

Ad

“Congrats @luddeaberg. Let’s go get some more dubs tomorrow.”

Still taken from Wyndham Clark's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@wyndhamclark

The total prize money for the event was $20 million, and Ludvig Aberg took home $4 million for his victory. Wyndham Clark also competed in the 2025 Genesis Invitational. However, he finished T31 with a score of one-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback