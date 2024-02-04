Wyndham Clark putter, irons and more - US Open champion’s WITB explored

Wyndham Clark made an impressive and historic round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM tournament. The 2023 U.S. Open champion climbed to the top of the leaderboard after shooting a 60 in the event's third round.
Clark has been carrying a mixed bag from several golf equipment brands for the ongoing event. This includes clubs from TaylorMade, Titleist and Odyssey. The 30-year-old golfer will utilize the Odyssey Putter, the Versa Jailbird model, to play in the last round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM.
As for his irons, he uses Titleist 620 CB with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 and Titleist T200 with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 100HY X shafts.
Below is the complete list of equipment Wyndham Clark carries in his bag:
Driver:
- Titleist TSi3 (with True Temper Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5 TX shaft)
3 Wood:
- TaylorMade Stealth 2 (with True Temper Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX shafts)
Irons:
- Titleist T200 (with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 100HY X shafts)
- Titleist 620 CB (with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts)
Wedges:
- Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400.)
- Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter:
- Odyssey Versa Jailbird
Golf Ball:
- Titleist Pro V1x
A look into the tee times of Wyndham Clark and other players at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM ended its third round on February 3rd with Wyndham Clark topping the leaderboard. He is going to tee off for his last round on Sunday at 1:08 p.m. alongside Ludvig Åberg and Matthieu Pavon.
It is important to note that since the event is a signature event, all 80 players are going to tee off in the final round.
Here are the final grouping and tee times for all the golfers at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM (all times are in ET):
Tee 1
- Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery: 10:45 a.m.
- Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin: 10:56 a.m.
- Corey Conners, Ben An, Nicolai Højgaard: 11:07 a.m.
- Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, S.H. Kim: 11:18 a.m.
- Luke List, Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy: 11:29 a.m.
- J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka: 11:40 a.m.
- Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala: 11:51 a.m.
- Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 12:02 p.m.
- Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler: 12:13 p.m.
- Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim: 12:24 p.m.
- Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley: 12:35 p.m.
- Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler: 12:46 p.m.
- Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Jason Day: 12:57 p.m.
- Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg, Matthieu Pavon: 1:08 p.m.
Tee 10:
- Mav McNealy, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar: 10:45 a.m.
- Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson: 10:56 a.m.
- Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau: 11:07 a.m.
- Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell: 11:18 a.m.
- Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun: 11:29 a.m.
- Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland: 11:40 a.m.
- Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges: 11:51 a.m.
- Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, Greyson Murray: 12:02 p.m.
- Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im: 12:13 p.m.
- Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Mac Hughes: 12:24 p.m.
- Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley: 12:35 p.m.
- Harris English, Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley: 12:46 p.m.
- Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap: 12:57 p.m.