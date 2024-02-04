Wyndham Clark putter, irons and more - US Open champion’s WITB explored

Wyndham Clark made an impressive and historic round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM tournament. The 2023 U.S. Open champion climbed to the top of the leaderboard after shooting a 60 in the event's third round.

Clark has been carrying a mixed bag from several golf equipment brands for the ongoing event. This includes clubs from TaylorMade, Titleist and Odyssey. The 30-year-old golfer will utilize the Odyssey Putter, the Versa Jailbird model, to play in the last round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM.

As for his irons, he uses Titleist 620 CB with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 and Titleist T200 with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 100HY X shafts.

Below is the complete list of equipment Wyndham Clark carries in his bag:

Driver:

Titleist TSi3 (with True Temper Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5 TX shaft)

3 Wood:

TaylorMade Stealth 2 (with True Temper Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX shafts)

Irons:

Titleist T200 (with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 100HY X shafts)

Titleist 620 CB (with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts)

Wedges:

Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400.)

Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter:

Odyssey Versa Jailbird

Golf Ball:

Titleist Pro V1x

A look into the tee times of Wyndham Clark and other players at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM ended its third round on February 3rd with Wyndham Clark topping the leaderboard. He is going to tee off for his last round on Sunday at 1:08 p.m. alongside Ludvig Åberg and Matthieu Pavon.

It is important to note that since the event is a signature event, all 80 players are going to tee off in the final round.

Here are the final grouping and tee times for all the golfers at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM (all times are in ET):

Tee 1

Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery: 10:45 a.m.

Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin: 10:56 a.m.

Corey Conners, Ben An, Nicolai Højgaard: 11:07 a.m.

Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, S.H. Kim: 11:18 a.m.

Luke List, Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy: 11:29 a.m.

J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka: 11:40 a.m.

Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala: 11:51 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 12:02 p.m.

Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler: 12:13 p.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim: 12:24 p.m.

Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley: 12:35 p.m.

Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler: 12:46 p.m.

Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Jason Day: 12:57 p.m.

Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg, Matthieu Pavon: 1:08 p.m.

Tee 10:

Mav McNealy, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar: 10:45 a.m.

Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson: 10:56 a.m.

Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau: 11:07 a.m.

Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell: 11:18 a.m.

Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun: 11:29 a.m.

Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland: 11:40 a.m.

Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges: 11:51 a.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, Greyson Murray: 12:02 p.m.

Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im: 12:13 p.m.

Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Mac Hughes: 12:24 p.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley: 12:35 p.m.

Harris English, Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley: 12:46 p.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap: 12:57 p.m.