Wyndham Clark reveals star NFL QB Justin Herbert’s involvement among the factors to join Tiger Woods’ TGL sponsor SoFi (Exclusive)

Wyndham Clark has officially announced that he's joining SoFi as a brand ambassador. SoFi is a unique, digital all-in-one banking and financial services platform that is sponsoring Tiger Woods' Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL), and Clark has signed on as their newest ambassador alongside Jayson Tatum and Justin Herbert.

Clark revealed to Sportskeeda that Herbert, the star Los Angeles Chargers' QB with a net worth of $25 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), being there already made a difference.

Wyndham Clark officially joins SoFi as latest brand ambassador

Wyndham Clark spoke a lot about SoFi as a brand and how he believes in helping everyone achieve whatever dreams they have and being able to succeed, whether it’s on the golf course or earning and saving money off of it.

However, Clark specifically noted that Herbert was a factor, saying:

“Me being an Oregon Duck and Justin Herbert is a Duck..."

The Pro Bowl quarterback played at Oregon, piloting their football team from 2016 to 2019. Clark initially went to college at Oklahoma State before finishing his degree at Oregon, where he attended from 2016-2017, so he was there at the same time as Herbert.

Justin Herbert made Wyndham Clark's decision easier

Jayson Tatum, an NBA superstar for the Boston Celtics, is also presently involved with SoFi, and Clark added that Tatum's presence certainly didn't hurt the company's ability to land the World No. 4 golfer.

There is an intricate level of connection there now. Clark went to Oregon, as did Herbert. The latter plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, whose stadium is sponsored by SoFi.

Clark appreciates what SoFi brings to the table for a variety of reasons. They are also heavily involved with TGL, which will also see Clark sign on. He's not yet linked to a specific club, but he's on the roster.

Now, Clark has a more unique connection with the league than his counterparts do. He will have a key relationship with the league's biggest sponsor, though that likely won't impact his play.

Via his press release shared with Sportskeeda, Clark said:

“I chose to partner with SoFi because I believe in their mission of helping people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. After getting to know SoFi’s CEO Anthony Noto, I know that they truly put in the work to help everyone control their financial future. I believe that SoFi is building something really special with an all-in-one finance app that helps people achieve their goals.”

Clark is a golfer who supports the technological growth of the sport. It has historically been very traditional and remains so in many ways, such as still having golfers report their own swing count rather than digitally tracking it, which even got Jordan Spieth disqualified from an event this year.

Wyndham Clark has joined SoFi (Image via SoFi Press Release)

TGL is a major step towards the future for the sport, and Clark is all in in more ways than one. In their press release announcing the partnership, SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said:

“SoFi is excited to welcome Wyndham Clark as the newest member of Team SoFi. His devotion to ‘playing big,’ is an embodiment of our shared values and commitment to helping people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions."

Noto mentioned that golf has entered a new era, with exciting technological growth. The game is bigger than it's ever been before, and SoFi is looking forward to working with someone they called an inspirational talent in Wyndham Clark.