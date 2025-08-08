Wyndham Clark revealed that he paid $75 for a round of golf. The three-time PGA Tour winner said the incident occurred two years ago at the Troon Golf course in Scottsdale, Arizona. Interestingly, he admitted being ‘shocked’ after paying the price as demanded by the course.Clark, speaking after his opening round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 on Thursday, added that the club claimed it to be a “good discount” price. However, he jokingly took a jibe at the rising prices of golf rounds and repeated that he was “really shocked” making the payment. He went on add that he managed to play seven to eight years without paying at any course, before the incident at Troon.Replying to a media on whether pays at golf courses, Wyndham Clark said at TPC Southwind, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“I paid Troon in Arizona about two years ago charged me and I was shocked. But yeah, I paid 75 bucks and they said it was a good discount, which I think it is. I was really shocked. But prior to that, yeah, it's been seven, eight years.”For the unversed, PGA Tour pros are usually members of several golf courses, which often lets them play rounds without usual payments. Clark is a famous member at Castle Pines, where the membership costs approximately $75,000 to $150,000.Is Wyndham Clark banned from Oakmont?Wyndham Clark was banned by Oakmont Country Club, Pennsylvania for damaging a century-old locker he was using during this year's U.S. Open. The 31-year-old, who won the event in Los Angeles Country Club in 2023, was penalised after photos of damage reportedly caused by Clark at the course in Pittsburgh began circulating online.The major’s host course also directed the player to pay for the damages caused and make a contribution to a charity of the board's choosing.A letter sent by Oakmont to its members read, as quoted by Golf Digest:“Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC board, a decision has been made that Mr Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property… Reinstatement would be contingent upon Mr Clark fulfilling a number of specific conditions, including full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the board's choosing, and the successful completion of counselling and/or anger management sessions.”For the unversed, Wyndham Clark’s moment of anger came after he missed the cut in the competition. The golfer later apologized for the incident in June, claiming he was “very sorry for what happened.” The 2023 US Ryder Cupper dubbed it “a mistake in a moment of rage.” The three-time PGA Tour winner also called his year “bad” after failing to make a single top three finish all season.