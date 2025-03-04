Xander Schauffele among other big names who are injured ahead of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Xander Schauffele is one of the injured players ahead of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The World No. 2 sustained this injury while playing in the off-season last year.

Schauffele is still healing from acute intercostal strain, which led him to miss two signature PGA Tour events. The PGA Tour pro missed the Genesis Invitational and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year. Schauffele also lost the chance to play in his hometown's Torrey Pines (Genesis and the Farmer's Insurance Open). However, Xander Schauffele is set to return at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Besides Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris and Hideki Matsuyama are yet to heal from their injuries. Zalatoris has been dealing with his back problem since the 2022 FedExCup, following microdisectomies to fix the herniated disks. Matsuyama, on the other hand, withdrew from the 2024 BMW Championship due to his back injury.

Xander Schauffele tried his best to compete at The Sentry this year but finished in the 30th spot with a total score of 17-under. While talking with Today's Golf about his rib injury, Schauffele said:

"It’s been a slow recovery, the ribcage seems to be a nagging, slowish recovery area due to a lack of blood flow and the constant use. I just wanted to be 100% before I returned and sacrificed a bit on this front end (of the season) to make sure the back end is safe."

Before this year, Xander Schauffele played thrice in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His best performance at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge is the T24. Combining Schauffele's 12 career rounds in this event, he stands with a total 6-over score. This year, Schauffele is expected to start in this star-studded 72-man field from March 6 to 9.

How did Xander Schauffele perform last year?

Schauffele won two majors last year - The Open at Royal Troon and The PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. He earned his second career major at The Open Championship in 2024. He scored 15 top-10 finishes in the PGA Tour, including three runner-up ranks (Wells Fargo Championship, FedEx St. Jude, and THE PLAYERS).

The Sentry, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), T10, 66-69-65-68, 268 (-24)

The American Express, Pete Dye Stadium Course, T3, 64-69-63-65, 261 (-27)

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines (South Course), T9, 69-68-72-70, 279 (-9)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, T54, 73-72-67, 212 (-4)

The Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, T4, 70-66-65-70, 271 (-13)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge, T25, 72-70-76-70, 288 (E)

THE PLAYERS Championship, TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course), T2, 65-69-65-70, 269 (-19)

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), T5, 68-72-71-65, 276 (-8)

Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, 8, 72-72-70-73, 287 (-1)

RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, T18, 72-64-67-72, 275 (-9)

Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, 2, 64-67-70-71, 272 (-12)

PGA Championship, Valhalla Golf Club, 1, 62-68-68-65, 263 (-21)

the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday, Muirfield Village Golf Club, T8, 68-73-71-75, 287 (-1)

U.S. Open, Pinehurst No. 2, T7, 70-69-72-68, 279 (-1)

Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, T13, 65-65-64-70, 264 (-16)

Genesis Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, T15, 69-65-67-67, 268 (-12)

The Open, Royal Troon Golf Course, 1, 69-72-69-65, 275 (-9)

FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, T2, 66-69-67-63, 265 (-15)

BMW Championship, Castle Pines Golf Club, T5, 69-73-67-71, 280 (-8)

TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, T4, 70-64-71-68, 273 (-19)

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club, T41, 73-65-68-69, 275 (-5)

