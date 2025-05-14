Xander Schauffele holds the best scoring average among all players across the last four Major championships, outperforming several top-ranked golfers. Over those four Majors, Schauffele recorded a scoring average of 68.75, the lowest in the group and a reflection of his consistency in elite fields and high-pressure situations.

Ad

He leads a competitive list that includes Bryson DeChambeau, who sits tied with Justin Rose at an average of 69.29. Close behind is Rory McIlroy, who posted an average of 69.79, followed by Russell Henley with 69.93.

The scoring average is calculated by dividing the total number of strokes by the number of rounds played in the specified Major tournaments. These include the 2024 Open Championship, 2024 PGA Championship, 2025 Masters and other recent Major events in that period. Schauffele’s performance shows consistent scoring across these events, despite varying course conditions and fields.

Ad

Trending

DeChambeau’s recent LIV Golf victory in Korea and strong finish at last year’s PGA Championship were not enough to surpass Schauffele’s overall scoring consistency. McIlroy, who ended his Major drought with a win at the 2025 Masters, remains close in average but falls behind due to higher rounds in previous Majors.

Schauffele’s results reflect his form in recent months, including his breakthrough Major win at the 2024 PGA Championship and a string of top finishes in other marquee events. His average is currently the best among players who have played all four most recent Majors.

Ad

Ad

The list highlights not just Major wins but the ability to stay under par consistently, round after round, against the strongest fields. With the next Major approaching, Schauffele enters as one of the most in-form players based on pure scoring performance.

How has Xander Schauffele’s 2025 season been so far?

Xander Schauffele's 2025 season has seen a mix of consistent performances across several prestigious events. He began the year with a T30 finish at The Sentry, posting a four-round total of 275 (-17).

Ad

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Schauffele finished T40 with a total score of 292 (+4). His performance at THE PLAYERS Championship was less than ideal, finishing with a 301 (+13) to take 72nd position.

Xander Schauffele bounced back at the Valspar Championship, where he finished T12 after carding a total of 279 (-5). At the Masters Tournament, he secured a T8 finish with a score of 283 (-5), followed by a T18 result at the RBC Heritage, scoring 275 (-9).

Ad

Most recently, Schauffele finished T11 at the Truist Championship with a total of 271 (-9). This stretch of events has contributed to his continued presence among the top players, maintaining strong showings across both Major tournaments and regular events.

With this gameplay, do you think he will be able to grab a win at the PGA Championship on Sunday (May 18)? Let us know in the comments section below!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More