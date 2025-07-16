Xander Schauffele ‘embarrassed’ to detail drinking tequila out of the Claret Jug

Xander Schauffele won the Claret Jug in July last year at Royal Troon. After a year of custody, the reigning Open Championship champ returned the prestigious trophy on Monday. Following the ceremony at Royal Portrush, the 31-year-old revealed that he’d like to regain possession of the silverware again. He also detailed using the cup to drink.

Schauffele claimed being ‘embarrassed’ to detail drinking tequila out of the Claret Jug in celebration of winning the Open Championship last year. Having returned the trophy, the two-time major champ revealed that he drank a ‘little tequila’ from the silver trophy in Portugal and some wine. He also jokingly complained that the trophy’s lid ‘barely opens.’

However, he further claimed not drinking a ‘whole lot’ but admitted drinking ‘more after a few championships last year.’

Replying to a media query on ‘drinking tequila out of the Claret Jug,’ Xander Schauffele said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I'm embarrassed to say that, yeah… The lid, it barely opens. I had a little tequila there in Portugal. I've had wine out of it, but not too much. I don't drink a whole lot. I definitely drank more after a few championships last year… Yeah, bummer to give up the trophy this year. Looking forward to trying to get it back.”

Schauffele recalled sticking to his celebration of smoking a cigar right after winning The Open Championship last year. He jokingly mentioned not being ‘Irish’ while explaining his calm celebrations. The San Diego native said he spent time with his friends and family in Portugal.

Xander Schauffele unaware of his trophies' location

Interestingly, Xander Schauffele revealed that he’s not a trophy guy while talking about the mementos he’s won. The nine-time PGA Tour winner said he opts against displaying trophies at his home. He revealed storing the silverware in his parents’ home. Notably, the 31-year-old also admitted being unaware of the location of the Olympic gold medal he won at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Speaking about his trophies’ location, Xander Schauffele said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“My parents' house, probably in a bank vault. I think that's where some of the — like one of the trophies was when they travel… What am I going to do with it? I don't really invite people over to my house. Am I just going to go look at it myself? That's the way I feel about it. I don't want to walk into a trophy room, look how great I am.”

Schauffele reiterated that he “really don't sit at home” to enjoy having a trophy room like several of his peers. The golfer said he was ‘just raised to think that way.’ It is pertinent to note that the ace golfer’s prestigious trophy collection also included the PGA Championship he won in 2024, the Genesis Scottish Open trophy from 2022 and the Tour Championship trophy he clinched in 2017.

