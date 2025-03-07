Xander Schauffele extends his cut-making streak to 58 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational: "It's a cool thing"

Xander Schauffele kept his streak of making the cut at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Golf Club. The World No. 3 also talked about his latest achievement in the post-round interview on March 7, 2025.

Schauffele started this season with a rib injury. He stepped into this year carrying the crown of winning two Majors last year. Even with his injury, Schauffele has not yet missed a cut on the PGA Tour. He has made 58 cuts, which is till now the longest streak since Tiger Woods' record of 142. In the interview, Schauffele was asked about his "perspective" on this. He said:

"It's a cool thing."

"I try really hard to not quit. Even today going double, double sitting in a really nice spot it was an easy time to get frustrated. But I said earlier in the week I'm going to have to go to a special place to play decent golf, and I had to dig deep."

While expressing his thoughts on maintaining the cut-making streak till now, Xander Schauffele further said:

"So, it was good practice on that front. Austin and I are proud of our cut streak, no doubt. Is it what we think about? No."

"But usually when you focus on winning, you make a lot of cuts and end up somewhere in between."

Starting from making the cut at the 2022 Masters, Xander Schauffele has not yet missed the cutline. At the end of the second round of Arnold Palmer Invitational, he finished 1-under 71. The Callaway Golf athlete made his way into the weekend, tied at the 46th spot on the leaderboard.

Schauffele scored two back-to-back double bogeys at the par-4 11th hole and the par-5 12th hole. He also bogeyed while concluding his game on the back nine.

Schauffele also hit six birdies during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He further said after the round (quoted by ASAP Text):

"I was playing some really good golf. Hit some nice shots... Then, you know, kind of messed up some really easy things. Took on maybe too much risk or hit a really poor, I mean, one really bad swing, and some seriously bad execution around the greens on the par-5."

Xander Schauffele WITB 2025

The two-time major winner made his way to regular tournament golf while teeing off at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational this week. Xander Schauffele suffered from an intercostal strain and apart from the rib injury, he suffered a cartilage tear. Despite all that, the Californian professional golfer kept his cut-record up and running.

Schauffele signed a multi-year deal with Callaway Golf back in 2018. The nine-time PGA tour winner uses Callaway golf equipment and sports the logo on his cap till now.

Here's a look at what's in the bag of Xander Schauffele (via Today's Golfer):

Callaway Paradym Ai-Smoke Triple Diamond Driver (10.5°) + Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70-TX Shaft

Callaway Paradym Ai-Smoke Triple Diamond HL Fairway Wood (16.5°) + Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80-TX Shaft

Callaway Apex U.W. hybrid (21°) + Mitsubishi Kai'li White 90-TX Shaft

Callaway Apex TCB Irons (4-PW) + True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Shafts

Callaway JAWS Wedge (52°-10°S) + True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Shaft

Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (56°-10°S)

Titleist Vokey Design SM10 WedgeWorks (60°-4°T)

Odyssey Toulon Las Vegas CH Xander Prototype Putter

Callaway Chrome Tour Dot Golf Balls

