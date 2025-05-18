Xander Schauffele implies Scottie Scheffler may be using non-conforming equipment at the PGA Championship 2025

The 2025 PGA Championship has been hit with controversy regarding the use of non-confirming clubs. To begin with, Rory McIlroy had to undergo a last-minute driver change. And now, according to Golfweek, Xander Schauffele has implied that the current leader Scottie Scheffler is dominating the tournament at Quail Hollow with the same equipment change without testing.

Golfweek reported that Xander Schauffele stated the World No. 1 golfer, who is currently in the lead at the 2025 PGA Championship, might also be using a non-conforming driver. He told Golfweek:

“I think Scottie is winning the tournament, and I think he switched to his backup, too. See, you don’t even know because he’s so good. We can deal with it because the equipment reps are so good now.”

Xander Schauffele expressed that he believed full-field driver testing should be implemented. He reportedly questioned the fairness of testing only a limited number of players at the 2025 PGA Championship, suggesting that it didn’t align with the 'spirit' of the game.

"It’s not right to just test 50 guys. It just doesn’t make sense if you’re in it for the spirit (of the game). The whole point of it is to protect the integrity of the field. If you don’t test everyone across the board I don’t think you’re protecting the whole field.”

Well, after the whole Rory McIlroy controversy, and so many people sharing their opinions on it, the officials are expected to provide a statement. But given that the 2025 PGA Championship is almost about to come to an end, the issue, if there is any, will probably remain unresolved.

Rory McIlroy’s driver controversy at the 2025 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy encountered an unexpected hurdle ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow when his trusted TaylorMade driver was ruled non-conforming by USGA officials. The issue surfaced on Friday, May 16, during a routine equipment inspection.

McIlroy's driver reportedly failed a conformity test, likely due to wear and tear that caused the clubface to exceed the allowable flexibility, rendering it too spring-like. With the ruling coming just before the tournament's opening round, McIlroy had no choice but to swap his gamer for a backup driver at the last minute.

While such cases aren’t unheard of, they are rarely publicized. Officials clarified that players aren’t penalized unless there's evidence of deliberate rule violations.

The sudden change seemed to impact McIlroy’s performance at the tournament, particularly off the tee. Over the first two rounds, he hit only 10 of 28 fairways, significantly affecting his ability to score. He ultimately finished the 2025 PGA Championship at 2-over par, his poorest showing at the event since 2016.

The situation has prompted a broader discussion about communication between golf’s governing bodies and players. Some in the golf community are now calling for improved testing protocols and greater transparency to prevent similar situations in the future.

