Xander Schauffele points out ‘the hardest place to get to’ ahead of the Masters

Xander Schauffele is headed to the Augusta National for the first Major of the season. He has his sights all set on the green jacket. But given the star-studded field, it surely is going to be a difficult task.

During his pre-event press conference (via Golf Channel), Schauffele spoke about performing under pressure at the biggest golf event of the year.

“There’s a peaceful, if you can find it, there is a serene part of it if you allow yourself to enjoy it almost. The hardest thing to do in those spots is to stick to your process. Is to have the correct conversation with your caddie before you hit the shot as if you’re teeing off on Thursday. That’s the hardest place to get to. And the better you can get at that when you’re under the gun, I think you’ll be more successful,” he said.

Schauffele added:

“I’d have different forms of it. I remember going down starting with Jordan at Carnoustie, and it felt like I was you know I had the rope in my hands, and it was just slipping. And I couldn’t get a hold of it. And you know, before I knew it, the front nine was done and I shot like 44. And it was like, holy smokes, you know what I mean?”

But the question is, having had such an illustrious year with Majors last season, is Xander Schauffele ready to take over the Masters this year?

Xander Schauffele’a 2025 season so far

Xander Schauffele’s 2025 campaign so far has been disrupted by an intercostal strain paired with a cartilage tear in his rib cage. The discomfort began in December, but he initially pushed through it, only to aggravate the injury further.

Eventually, he was forced to step away from competition to recover, watching from the sidelines as Rory McIlroy (with two wins) and Scottie Scheffler lit up the early season.

PGA: Valspar Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

His performances so far haven’t lived up to his lofty expectations. He tied for 30th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January before stepping away to recover.

Upon returning, he tied for 40th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished 72nd at the Players Championship, results that have only added to his frustration as he works to regain top form.

Do you think with this form he can win the Masters trophy? Stay tuned to find out.

