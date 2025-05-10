Xander Schauffele’s scorecard after Round 3 at the 2025 Truist Championship

In the third round of the Truist Championship, Xander Schauffele carded a score of 69, finishing one stroke under par for the day. He began his round on the front nine with a birdie on the first hole.

The two-time major winner followed with pars on holes two, three, and four, then continued the consistent play with a birdie on the fifth. A bogey on the par-3 eighth brought him back to one under. He made par on the ninth to complete the front nine in 34 strokes.

On the back nine, Schauffele opened with a par on the 10th. A bogey on the 11th brought him back to even par for the round. He recovered with a birdie on the par-3 12th to return to one under.

Pars followed on holes 13, 14, and 15th. After a par on the 16th, Schauffele recorded a birdie on the 17th. He closed with a bogey on the 18th, finishing the back nine in 35 strokes.

Xander Schauffele - RBC Heritage - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Overall, Schauffele recorded four birdies and three bogeys in the round, with the remaining holes played at par. His total score for the day was 69 on the par-70 course, maintaining his position under par for the tournament.

How did Xander Schauffele perform in the previous rounds at the Truist Championship?

Xander Schauffele opened the Truist Championship with a first-round score of 67, three strokes under par. Starting on the back nine, he made a par on the 10th and a bogey on the 11th to move to one over par. He then found his rhythm with a birdie on the 12th, and completed the back nine with an even-par 35.

On the front nine, Schauffele continued his solid play. He made consecutive pars on the first through fourth. A birdie on the fifth brought him to one under, and he followed it with a par on the sixth. Schauffele then birdied the seventh to reach two under par. A par on the eighth was a birdie on the ninth. He finished the front nine with a score of 32, giving him a total of 67 for the round.

In the second round, Xander Schauffele began on the front nine. He made a bogey on the first hole but bounced back with a birdie on the third to return to even par. He then recorded pars on holes four through seven. A bogey on the par-3 eighth hole moved him to one over. Schauffele closed the front nine with a par, scoring 36.

On the back nine, Schauffele made pars on holes 10 and 11 before birdieing the 12th and 13th. He added another birdie on the 15th to reach two under for the round. He made a bogey on the 17th, and ended with a back-nine of 33.

Do you think he will be able to make it to the top on Sunday, May 11? Stay tuned to find out!

