Xander Schauffele shares why winning the 2025 Baycurrent Classic in Japan is special for him

Xander Schauffele revealed why his recent victory at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic is special for him. Schauffele shot a 19-under par final score to defeat Max Greyserman by a single stroke at the recently concluded tournament. The 31-year-old claimed his first title in over a year, after the 153rd Open Championship last year.

Xander Schauffele had a rather slow start as he shot an even-par score in the first round with three bogies and birdies. However, he picked up his performance in round two, carding eight birdies to rise to T2 on the leaderboard. Though he remained consistent in the first half of day three, Schauffele slipped to shoot a couple of bogies. But he managed to tie for the lead with Max Greyserman ahead of the final round.

With an impressive display of his golf skills, Xander Schauffele carded a 7-under par 64 in the fourth round. He overtook Greyserman, who had maintained his lead since day one, to seal the victory with a 19-under par score. Not only did Schauffele end his title drought of a year at the Baycurrent Classic, but he also fulfilled his dream of winning the Japan event.

Schauffele has a maternal connection with the country and has a deep attachment to the place. Following his victory, the 31-year-old golfer shared why the Baycurrent Classic win is special for him. He reposted the PGA Tour's post on his Instagram story with his quote:

"I've been coming here since I was about 9 years old to visit my grandparents. I sort of fell in love with this country a long time ago. I can't wait to bring my son here when he's old enough to sort of understand and appreciate the culture here in Japan. Yeah, the ties run deep for the Schauffele family here in Japan."

Xander Schauffele earned a prize money of $1,440,000 with his win at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. The event was Schauffele's 200th start of his career and 10th title on the PGA Tour.

Xander Schauffele opens up about the 'strange' weather over the week

Baycurrent Classic 2025 - Source: Getty

Xander Schauffele, along with the entire field, was challenged by the weather throughout the week. After overcoming the tough conditions, Schauffele spoke about the constant changes in the climate during the event. In the press conference on Sunday, October 12, he shared(via TeeScripts):

"Yeah, it was a very strange week with the weather I think just for everybody. It's been a while since we've sort of battled the elements of no wind to a lot of wind to rain all day, back to no wind. Just proud of Austin and I hung in there all day knowing that it was going to take a low one."

The players faced rain and strong wind gusts during the majority of the tournament. Though typhoons were expected to affect the game on Sunday, the final round went relatively smoothly.

