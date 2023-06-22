Xander Schauffele ‘wanted: dead or alive' poster takes internet by storm: All you need to know about it

A poster of Xander Schauffele is spreading like wildfire on social media. Recently, USGA posted a picture of Wyndham Clark celebrating his first major tournament victory at the 2023 US Open held at the Los Angeles Country Club last week.

In the photo, eagle eye fans noticed a poster hanging on the side wall that featured Xander Schauffele with the words "Wanted: Dead or Alive" printed on it, with a reward of $1 million inscribed at the bottom.

The origin of the poster goes back to the 2022 US Open, when Schauffele was caught red-handed walking away with two of the four wine bottles arranged by the USGA for all players during the tournament.

As a punishment, the USGA created the wanted poster of the American golfer.

USGA pranks on golfers

The USGA is well known for pranking its players. At 2023 US Open, they placed safety equipment in Adam Hadwin's locker after he was crushed by a security guard during the RBC Canadian Open a week before.

The USGA also pranked Joel Dahmen at last week's US Open. The American golfer's car had famously gone missing from the parking lot in 2022.

As a reference to last year's incident, the USGA gave Dahmen a cheeky valet parking spot in 2023. The golfer shared a photo on his Instagram of a board in the parking lot that said:

"Player Valet Parking. *Joel Dahmen, proceed to Lot F."

When will Xander Schauffele play next?

Xander Schauffele will compete at this week's Traveller Championship to defend his title. The PGA Tour event is scheduled to start on Thursday, June 22, and run through the week to conclude on Sunday, June 25.

The Travelers Championship will take place at TPC River Highlands, with a purse of $20 million.

The reigning champion, Schauffele, is one of the best bets for this week's event with odd points of +1200. Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the title followed by Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm.

