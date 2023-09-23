“Yes he is ready for the Ryder Cup” - Butch Harmon lauds Rickie Fowler for making 14 Birdies in practice game

American golfer Rickie Fowler struggled with his game for a while before he finally bounced back and won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage tournament. The victory has helped him to earn a spot in the US Ryder Cup team.

The biennial tournament is all set to take place next week and ahead of the competition Fowler's coach Butch Harmon praised the golfer for carding 14 birdies in a practice match.

Rickie Fowler has been preparing for the Ryder Cup and practised a few shots at Medalist Golf Club when he made 14 birdies.

Butch Harmon shared a picture of Fowler and his brother Craig on the golf course on his Instagram account. He mentioned in the caption that Rickie is ready for the Ryder Cup.

Harmon said:

"Had a great day with my brother Craig and Rickie at the Medalist. We came up with a new game for him . He had to play the way forward tees that we play from . Had to hit driver everywhere. No site lines and had to go over trees and not know where he was going on some holes . Well he made 14 birdies and 4 pars . Yes he is ready for the Ryder cup . WOW"

The 2023 Ryder Cup is slated to start next Friday, September 29 and will have its final on Sunday, October 1.

This year, Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler will represent the American team while Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Nicolai Hojgaard will play for the European team.

Rickie Fowler's performance in 2023

Fowler has an amazing year playing on the PGA Tour. He has only missed a cut in one event and has shown some outstanding performances.

He started the year with a T54 finish at The American Express which was improved to T11 at the Farmers Insurance Open and T10 at the WM Phoenix Open.

Fowler has also played in three of four majors this year and finished T5 at the US Open and T23 at The Open Championship.

Below are the results of all the events Rickie Fowler played in 2023:

The American Express: T54

Farmers Insurance Open: T11

WM Phoenix Open: T10

The Genesis Invitational: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T31

THE PLAYERS Championship: T13

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T17

Valero Texas Open: T10

RBC Heritage: T15

Wells Fargo Championship: T14

PGA Championship: CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge: T6

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T9

U.S. Open: T5

Travelers Championship: T13

Rocket Mortgage Classic: P1

Genesis Scottish Open: T42

The Open Championship: T23

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T58

BMW Championship: T25

TOUR Championship: T16