Yorkshire's Josh Berry becomes the only amateur to turn pro after securing DP World Tour card at 18

English golfer Josh Berry might have just turned 18, but he is already living the dream on the golf course. Berry has already made it to the DP World Tour, earning his card after going through the DP World Tour Q-School. After six days of intense play, he emerged as one of the 33 players to receive a DP World Tour card for the 2024 season.

Josh Berry was the only amateur in the field to receive the Tour card. Through his six rounds in Q-School, he ended with a worst round of 71, finishing 15-under to bag the card. Berry has achieved an embellished amateur golf career, having won the 2021 Yorkshire Amateur Champion.

He also finished on the podium at the English Men's Amateur Championship and North of England Open Amateur Championship. However, the pro golf scene is quite different from the amateur world, and Josh Berry will have to up his game.

Speaking about his Q-School experience, Berry said via the National Club Golfer:

"It was quite breezy today, and I didn’t quite strike the ball as well as I have been. I grinded away and it just wasn’t today. It’s been a great experience just to mix in with the professionals and play some good golf, so it’s been really good and I’ve really enjoyed it."

Josh Berry among 33 others to join DP World Tour for the 2024 season

Josh Berry eventually achieved a T-17 finish at the end of his time at Q-School, qualifying for the DP World Tour.

"I played well in second stage, so I knew my game was good enough. But yeah, I got off to a really nice start on the first day (of final stage) by shooting four-under-par and I’ve kept it going and I’ve had the momentum," he said.

Following are the 33 golfers who have received their DP World Tour card for the next season:

Freddy Schott

Filippo Celli

Sebastian Friedrichsen

Darius van Driel

Matthis Besard

Sam Jones

Tom Lewis

Sebastian Garcia

Haydn Barron

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Jack Davidson

Jacques Kruyswijk

Renato Paratore

Andrew Wilson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

David Ravetto

Pieter Moolman

Garrick Porteous

Nicolo Galletti

Joshua Berry

Benjamin Rusch

Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen

Kristoffer Broberg

Rhys Enoch

Darren Fichardt

Jannik de Bruyn

Pedro Figueiredo

Søren Broholt Lind

Nicolai von Dellingshausen

Lauri Ruuska

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Joe Dean

James Nicholas