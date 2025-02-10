“You owe no one anything”;“My deepest condolences”: Fans react as Tiger Woods announces sad news ahead of Genesis Open

Tiger Woods announced his withdrawal from the Genesis Open following his mother's demise last week. The golf legend is still coping with the terrible loss.

Woods hosts the Genesis Open every year. This time it was going to be his foray into the 2025 season. However, even though he will not be competing at Torrey Pines, he will still be present at the event to fulfill his hosting duties.

Tiger Woods recently took to his X account to announce his withdrawal from the tournament.

Fans flooded the comments section to show their support for him in this difficult time. They extended their condolences as well as conveyed their solidarity with Woods.

"You owe no one anything. Mom's are the Friggin best. Take the time you need," they wrote.

"Take your time to mourn your Mom. Don’t put undue pressure on yourself" one fan said.

"I'm sorry for your loss. Take your time. Golf can wait." another added.

"my deepest condolences tiger," another fan wrote.

"Grieving is your time big dog. We will still be here ready to cheer when you're ready!" one fan wrote.

"We respect your decision!!" another expressed.

The Genesis Open is traditionally held at the Riviera Country Club. However, in the aftermath of the massive LA wildfires, the event was shifted to Torrey Pines this year. It will take place from February 13th to 16th, 2025.

Where can fans watch Tiger Woods hosted Genesis Open this week?

The Tiger Woods hosted Genesis Open is all set to take place this week at Torrey Pines. Golf Channel and CBS will broadcast the event live in the US. Viewers from the country will also be able to stream the tournament live on ESPN+ and NBC Sports App.

Here's taking a look at the full broadcast schedule of Genesis Open 2025 (all times are in PT):

Thursday, February 13:

ESPN+: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. PT

Golf Channel / NBC Sports App: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. PT

Friday, February 14:

ESPN+: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. PT

Golf Channel / NBC Sports App: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 15:

ESPN+: 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. PT

Golf Channel / NBC Sports App: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT

CBS: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 16:

ESPN+: 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. PT

Golf Channel / NBC Sports App: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT

CBS: 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

