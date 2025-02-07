Joe Rogan gets teary-eyed in rare emotional moment on podcast thinking back about Los Angeles fires: "Two of my neighbors lost their homes"

Joe Rogan got teary-eyed in a rare emotional moment during his Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. The somber incident transpired when Rogan discussed the recent fires that caused widespread destruction in Southern California in the U.S., particularly in the Los Angeles region.

Per various U.S.-based media outlets, including CBS News, multiple wildfires came to attention on Jan. 7, 2025. The fires were fueled by strong winds, creating a firestorm and engulfing many areas. The consensus is that the fires had largely been contained by January's end. Per Reuters, the fires destroyed over 16,000 structures, killed 29 people, and precipitated toxic debris and other challenges.

On episode #2268 of JRE earlier this month (February 2025), Joe Rogan hosted Rick Caruso -- a real estate magnate who was associated with the Republican Party, ventured as an independent politician, and has been linked with the Democratic Party as well.

As such, Caruso is known for entrepreneurial and political expertise. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the billionaire launched a foundation to help L.A. recover from the recent fires.

Rogan and fellow American Caruso addressed how the L.A. fires exacerbated L.A.'s homelessness crisis, rendering around 180,000 more people homeless.

The MMA personality has often cited fires as one of the reasons he moved from L.A. to Texas in 2020. Getting teary-eyed, addressing issues like California's inadequate insurance facilities, Rogan revisited the 2018 fires that affected his neighbors:

"Unfortunately, the fire insurance issue in Los Angeles is kind of insane, where, you know, we were talking in the lobby before. I was evacuated three times when I lived in L.A. Two of my neighbors lost their homes, you know. And watching those folks cry in front of the rubble where they lived is just -- It's just horrible, you know. But they kept their lives. And this was 2018."

Appearing to wipe away tears, Rogan continued:

"And, you know, they rebuild some of them. Two of the houses are still gone in my old neighborhood. They never rebuilt. They just pulled out. They just like, 'What am I going to do?' They lose everything. I mean, [Hollywood actor] Mel Gibson lost books from the 1600s. You know, Mel is a very religious man, and he collects, like, these ancient, irreplaceable books. And then, of course, the loss of lives is horrifying. That issue is an issue that has plagued L.A. and California forever."

Watch the heart-wrenching segment below (18:45):

Joe Rogan's tear-jerking narration about his grandfather

Another notable moment when Joe Rogan got teary-eyed on his world-renowned JRE podcast was on episode #2172 in July 2024. Speaking to documentary filmmaker and author Sebastian Junger, Rogan recounted moving to New York in his twenties and living with his grandparents.

The UFC commentator explained that his elderly relatives faced health issues in their final years. He underscored how he connected with the idea of "a soul" after looking at his beloved grandfather's casket.

During his narration, Rogan alluded to the dichotomy of him following his dreams as a youngster and bidding adieu to his grandfather:

"It was this transition in my life from me going forth on this great adventure to seeing this man that I loved. It's darkness."

Watch the emotional segment below (1:32:19):

