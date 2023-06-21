“You can't be a Patrick Reed fan and talk about honor” – Fans slam LIV Golf fan page accusing Rory McIlroy of ‘cheating’ at the US Open 2023

Rory McIlroy landed in hot water following the conclusion of the 2023 US Open. The Northern Irish golfer was granted a free drop after his ball fell into a bunker during the fourth round of the major event on Sunday, June 18.

Many questions have been raised against the official's decision and McIlroy was accused of cheating in the tournament, where he finished second.

A Twitter fan account chastised the World No.3 for allegedly cheating in the tournament, on social media saying:

"Rory McIlroy is a cheater. He took an illegal drop at Dubai and won the tournament as a result. He took another illegal drop at LACC and finished with a solo 2nd finish as a result. Almost any other player would have been penalized in both situations."

They shared one more post and wrote:

"Golf is an honor sport. Just because a rules official allows you to take a bad drop off a lie that was not embedded, does not make it right. Rory McIlroy has no honor, he would do anything to break his nearly decade long Major Championship drought."

However, fans slammed the LIV Golf page for accusing Rory McIlroy.

"You can't be a Patrick Reed fan and talk about honor and integrity at the same time", a user commented.

"LIV calling out Rory for cheating by doing what he was told by rules official. while employing Patrick Reed. what a world", wrote another.

"Pure comedy. He asked for a ruling and followed the official’s instructions. This isn’t Patrick Reed fluffing it up or ‘finding’ his ball that was OB…", a user chimed in.

Did Patrick Reeds cheat in golf tournaments?

Patrick Reed is one of the most successful golfers in the world. However, his brutal cheating allegations left a mark on his career. The American golfer was accused of cheating in tournaments several times.

Reed was dismissed from his collegiate team at the University of Georgia after being accused of cheating. Shane Ryan's Slaying the Tiger: A Year Inside Ropes, published by the PGA Tour, made the allegation.

Patrick Reed, on the other hand, rejected the charge, claiming he was fired for violating an alcohol-related guideline.

Jason Payne, the assistant golf coach at Georgia, talked about the incident and said:

“While getting to know Patrick through the recruiting process as a coach, a few character issues came to light, that we as coaches thought we could help Patrick with. "

“There is no doubting the ability of Patrick as a golfer, it was Patrick as a person that we chose not to associate with. The story that has been reported by Shane Ryan is an accurate account of his college career at UGA—including the suspicions held by his former teammates.”

Patrick Reed won the Masters in 2018 and later that year was penalized with two strokes for moving sand at the bunker at the Hero World Challenge.

Speaking about the incident, Reed said:

“I didn’t feel it drag, but then when they brought it up to me it definitely did drag some of the sand and because of that it’s considered a two-stroke penalty. I think with a different camera angle they would have realised that if it was from the side you would have seen that with the backswing it was not improving the lie because it was far enough away from the golf ball."

