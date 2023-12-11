“You’re a legend mate, and a Ripper for life” - Cam Smith confirms his teammate and compatriot’s exit from LIV Golf circuit

Jediah Morgan officially left LIV Golf after being relegated at the end of the 2023 season and failing to reach the top 3 in the Promotions Event. Cameron Smith emotionally bid him farewell via the official Ripper GC team account on X (formerly Twitter).

Morgan joined the all-Aussie Ripper GC (along with Smith, Mark Leishman and Matt Jones) from the first tournament of the inaugural season. During two years, he played 20 individual tournaments and the Team Championship.

These were the farewell words for Jediah Morgan (via X):

"Thanks for everything Jed! Your energy & character is unrivalled and we’ll always have you to thank for that epic final round in Bedminster. You’re a legend mate, and a Ripper for life. Good luck with everything next season!"

Jediah Morgan finished ranked 46th in the LIV Golf individual ranking after the end of the 2023 season, and consequently suffered relegation from the circuit. Last weekend (Dec. 8-10), he participated in the LIV Golf Promotions Event, but was unable to finish in the top three.

In fact, Morgan finished in 19th place, so he did not receive direct qualification into the 2024 International Series either. Exemptions for this Asian Tour series were given to those who finished between fourth and 10th in the Promotions Event.

What does departure from LIV Golf represent for Jediah Morgan?

Undoubtedly, it is a complicated stage in the professional career of Jediah Morgan, 24. This is due to the fact that there are not many professional circuits with doors still open for the 2024 season.

The PGA Tour rules prevent him from seeking qualification there for another year, and the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School has already ended. Something similar in on the cards on the DP World Tour as well.

Morgan will thus have to quickly evaluate the options of circuits whose qualifying series have not ended. The Asian Tour and the Sunshine Tour are on that list, but him potentially needing to sign up for third category circuits cannot be ruled out.

One eventuality is related to the other and his choice could affect his quest for a return to LIV Golf for the 2025 season. The lower the category of the circuit in which Morgan plays, the less chance he has of earning world ranking points.

If the same promotion system used for the 2024 season is maintained (i.e. Promotions Event), Morgan would need the best possible ranking position to earn a spot. Otherwise, he would have to opt for an (uncertain) invitation from the organizers.

The other way would be to earn a spot in the 2025 International Series on the Asian Tour, a much more expeditious but also much more competitive path.

For the 2024 season, only the winner of the International Series received a spot in the LIV Golf, while only a part of the Top 40 (not all) got the chance to play in the Promotions Event.