“You're not likely to make it back in time” - Jason Day says his wife told him to continue playing the Tour Championship if she goes into labor

Jason Day has his sights set on this week's Tour Championship, which will get underway on Thursday, August 24. It will run through the weekend to have its final round on Sunday, August 27. However, apart from the tournament, the Australian golfer has another reason to rejoice this week.

Ellie, his wife, is a full month pregnant, and the baby is due in the first week of September. She could go into labor at any time. However, his wife advised him to concentrate on his game.

Jason recently discussed his wife and their child in an interview. He said that he was hoping Ellie could just hold on one more week so that he can spend time with his family.

Jason was quoted saying by Golf Digest:

“I'm just hoping that Ellie holds out another week or two weeks and I can be there and spend some time with my family. I think if this was my first [child], I’d be a little bit more nervous about it.”

Jason Day also claimed that his wife is pressuring him to keep playing even if she goes into labor this week.

“She said, ‘You're not likely to make it back in time if I do go into labor. We're having a home birth. She said I may as well just play the tournament and try to win," he sai

It is worth noting that Jason Day previously missed the 2012 Open Championship due to the birth of his son Dash, as well as the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2016 due to injuries sustained.

Who is Jason Day's wife?

Jason Day's wife Ellie Harvey is the president of the Brighter Days Foundation. She is pretty active on social media and enjoys around 27K followers on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot in 2009 after dating for two years. They first met in 2005 at a restaurant where Harvey worked as a waitress. However, they only started dating two years later in 2007.

Ellie's dad was against their relationship at first. He even warned his daughter to stay away from the golfer. In an interview with Mansfield News Journal in 2015, Ellie's father Tom Harvey spoke about Jason, saying:

“I had my dad hat on and cautioned [Ellie]. Strike one, he’s a jock. Strike two, he’s a professional. And strike three, he’s from Australia. I exaggerated it as much as I could, but [she] blew her old man off. I told her to go in with eyes wide open.”

Jason Day and Ellie Harvey got married in a small ceremony in 2009. The couple welcomed four kids together and are expecting the fifth. Their first son Dash was born in 2012 and two years later, they welcomed their daughter Lucy.

The couple was blessed with a son Arrow in 2019 and their fourth baby Oz Niro was born in 2021. Ellie also had a miscarriage in 2017.