"You suck at captaincy Keegan Bradley" - Fans react as the 39-YO opens up on Ryder Cup defeat

Keegan Bradley and his Team USA were not able to win the Ryder Cup on their home soil. The team fared poorly during the first two days, and their strong performance in the Sunday singles was insufficient to cover the lead. Bradley addressed the loss for the first time since the tournament at the Travelers Championship media day, sharing how his emotions have been really low since then.

The 39-year-old golfer revealed how he and others had planned so much for the tournament, but things did not go as planned. Bradley also stated that he wished he could have competed in the tournament because things might have turned out differently. NUCLR Golf posted Bradley's statement, and a small portion of it read,

"You win, it's glory for a lifetime. You lose, it's 'I'm going to have to sit with this for the rest of my life. There's no part of me that thinks I'll ever get over this. Since the Ryder Cup, till now, has been one of the toughest times in my life. You put so much into it, and you have all this planning, and the first two days went as poorly as we could have ever thought."

While Keegan Bradley shared his emotions, fans in the comments section of this post gave a lot of hatred for the golfer. Fans said that he chose a lousy team and should have been a member of the playing team. Not only that, but numerous fans complained that Bradley's choice of golfers lacked enthusiasm for the game over the first two days.

Talking more about these comments, here's a look at them:

"You suck at captaincy, Keegan." One fan stated.

"Too bad they didn’t put this passion into the first two days." Another fan pointed out.

"He picked a terrible team," another fan exclaimed.

"He should really be in the field." One fan stated.

"This is easy. Stop picking the Jupiter Boys Club when they don’t deserve it." Another fan stated.

While the fans wanted Keegan Bradley to be the playing captain, the golfer was relieved he did not enter the course.

Keegan Bradley discusses how he was incredibly exhausted during the 2025 Ryder Cup due to captain duties

Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches - Source: Getty

When Keegan Bradley did not select himself as the playing captain, he explained that it was due to the captain's duties, which would tire him out. He stated during the Travelers Championship media day that after the first two days of the event, he was relieved he did not play in it. The golfer stated,

"By the second or third day, I was like 'It's a good thing I'm not playing, because I was so physically exhausted.... Good thing I didn't do it, because it would have been bad. I just didn't think I could do both jobs."

Bradley also hinted that he is looking forward to playing in one more Ryder Cup, but is unsure whether he will have the opportunity.

