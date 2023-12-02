Young sensation David Puig set to join Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC in the LIV Golf 2024 season - Reports

David Puig is one of the most promising young golfers across the globe. As soon as he turned professional in September 2022, he joined the LIV Golf League. Recent reports have now claimed that he is set to join Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC in the 2024 season.

Flushing It, a popular golf update page, shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) claiming that Puig is 'effectively confirmed' to replace Carlos Ortiz in Fireballs GC, with the latter moving to Torque GC.

Puig had a successful year in 2023, registering his first-ever professional victory, which came on the Asian Tour. He won the International Series Singapore after defeating Eom Jae-woong by a huge margin of five strokes.

How has David Puig performed on the LIV Golf so far?

The 21-year-old Spaniard joined the Saudi-backed league in its inaugural season. He was part of Joaquín Niemann's Torque GC for the first two seasons of the LIV Golf.

Below are David Puig's leaderboard standings in each LIV Golf event so far:

2022 season

The Spaniard played in three events in his first season on the breakaway series. His best finish came at the Chicago Invitational, where he finished T37 on the leaderboard.

London Invitational

Venue - Centurion Club

Standing - T38

Bedminster Invitational

Venue - Trump National Golf Club (Bedminster)

Standing - T42

Chicago Invitational

Venue - Rich Harvest Farms

Standing - T37

2023 season

In the second season of the LIV Golf League, David Puig played in 14 events. His first top-10 finish of the season and in the breakaway series came at the Andalucía Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth on the leaderboard.

Puig did well at the Greenbrier Invitational, where he finished T3 on the leaderboard to record his best finish in the League so far.

Mayakoba Invitational

Venue - El CamaleOn Golf Course at Mayakoba

Standing - T38

Tucson Invitational

Venue - The Gallery Golf Club

Standing - T20

Orlando Invitational

Venue - Orange County National

Standing - T22

Adelaide Invitational

Venue - The Grange Golf Club

Standing - T32

Singapore Invitational

Venue - Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)

Standing - T33

Tulsa Invitational

Venue - Cedar Ridge Country Club

Standing - T36

DC Invitational

Venue - Trump National Golf Club

Standing - T12

Andalucía Invitational

Venue - Real Club Valderrama

Standing - T5

London Invitational

Venue - Centurion Club

Standing - T40

Greenbrier Invitational

Venue - The Old White Course

Standing - T3

Bedminster Invitational

Venue - Trump National Golf Club (Bedminster)

Standing - T27

Chicago Invitational

Venue - Rich Harvest Farms

Standing - T32

Jeddah Invitational

Venue - Royal Greens G&CC

Standing - T24

Miami Invitational

Venue - Trump National Doral Golf Course

Standing - T17

As per Golf Monthly, David Puig has accumulated a wealth of $3,903,333 playing in the LIV Golf League in the 2023 season.