Young sensation David Puig set to join Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC in the LIV Golf 2024 season - Reports

David Puig is one of the most promising young golfers across the globe. As soon as he turned professional in September 2022, he joined the LIV Golf League. Recent reports have now claimed that he is set to join Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC in the 2024 season.
Flushing It, a popular golf update page, shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) claiming that Puig is 'effectively confirmed' to replace Carlos Ortiz in Fireballs GC, with the latter moving to Torque GC.
Puig had a successful year in 2023, registering his first-ever professional victory, which came on the Asian Tour. He won the International Series Singapore after defeating Eom Jae-woong by a huge margin of five strokes.
How has David Puig performed on the LIV Golf so far?
The 21-year-old Spaniard joined the Saudi-backed league in its inaugural season. He was part of Joaquín Niemann's Torque GC for the first two seasons of the LIV Golf.
Below are David Puig's leaderboard standings in each LIV Golf event so far:
2022 season
The Spaniard played in three events in his first season on the breakaway series. His best finish came at the Chicago Invitational, where he finished T37 on the leaderboard.
London Invitational
- Venue - Centurion Club
- Standing - T38
Bedminster Invitational
- Venue - Trump National Golf Club (Bedminster)
- Standing - T42
Chicago Invitational
- Venue - Rich Harvest Farms
- Standing - T37
2023 season
In the second season of the LIV Golf League, David Puig played in 14 events. His first top-10 finish of the season and in the breakaway series came at the Andalucía Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth on the leaderboard.
Puig did well at the Greenbrier Invitational, where he finished T3 on the leaderboard to record his best finish in the League so far.
Mayakoba Invitational
- Venue - El CamaleOn Golf Course at Mayakoba
- Standing - T38
Tucson Invitational
- Venue - The Gallery Golf Club
- Standing - T20
Orlando Invitational
- Venue - Orange County National
- Standing - T22
Adelaide Invitational
- Venue - The Grange Golf Club
- Standing - T32
Singapore Invitational
- Venue - Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)
- Standing - T33
Tulsa Invitational
- Venue - Cedar Ridge Country Club
- Standing - T36
DC Invitational
- Venue - Trump National Golf Club
- Standing - T12
Andalucía Invitational
- Venue - Real Club Valderrama
- Standing - T5
London Invitational
- Venue - Centurion Club
- Standing - T40
Greenbrier Invitational
- Venue - The Old White Course
- Standing - T3
Bedminster Invitational
- Venue - Trump National Golf Club (Bedminster)
- Standing - T27
Chicago Invitational
- Venue - Rich Harvest Farms
- Standing - T32
Jeddah Invitational
- Venue - Royal Greens G&CC
- Standing - T24
Miami Invitational
- Venue - Trump National Doral Golf Course
- Standing - T17
As per Golf Monthly, David Puig has accumulated a wealth of $3,903,333 playing in the LIV Golf League in the 2023 season.