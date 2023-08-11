“Nice round, Laura Petrie” – Fans react to Tom Kim’s experimental fashion choice at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tom Kim is back to competitive golf after taking a two-week break and garnered all his attention towards himself.

While playing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he was spotted with rolled-up pants from his ankle. Despite his stellar round of 6 under 64, his fashion sense became a major point of attraction at TPC Southwind.

Nuclr Golf shared a post on Twitter which had a statement from Kim himself clearing the reason behind the fashion choice. He shared that he didn't want to get himself dirty, henceforth, he rolled up his pants.

Let's have a look at fans' epic reactions to Tom Kim's fashion.

A fan appreciated his play at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship and called him "Laura Petrie", a dancer who was famous for her pants.

Another fan said that Tom Kim's fashion made him recall Rafael Nadal's 'pirate pants', which the tennis player used to wear back in his early days of career.

There was a fan who recalled Social media influencer Paige Spiranac's tweet, where she described fewer clothes equals low scores.

Some fans were in different moods and shared several humorous comments. Here are some top comments:

"I didn't have unlimited pants" - Tom Kim reveals why he rolled up his pants during the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

In the same post that Nuclr Golf shared, it had the South Korean golfer's reasons why he rolled up his pants during the first day at TPC Southwind.

Tom Kim recalled an incident that happened to him this year when he got himself dirty. So he didn't want to repeat that moment. He further stated that the roll-up was something that he did during his early days when he didn't have many pants.

"I think a lot of people are actually having fun out of it.…It was just, I didn't want to get myself dirty. Just don't like it. I've had a really bad week once this year, so just trying to stay away from it really. It was just kind of how I did it back in the old days," he said.

I didn't have unlimited pants, so I had to make sure I was able to use those pants for a really long time, so I had to make sure they stayed really clean," Tom Kim added.

The South Korean golfer went on speaking about people talking about his fashion a lot. But he feels it was convenient for him. Tom Kim also shared that his caddie also didn't care much as long as he kept hitting eagles and birdies.

"A lot of people seemed to have a lot of laughs on it, but I just thought it was pretty convenient. I chose the wrong color, obviously, for the day, but my caddie Joe actually said he doesn't really care what I do as long as I make birdies and eagles, so it kind of worked."

Tom Kim was out of action due to a grade 1 ankle tear he suffered during the Open Championship 2023.

However, now he is at TPC Southwind playing in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He is currently placed second on the leaderboard and is behind Jordan Spieth by a margin of one stroke.