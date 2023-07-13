"No chance" - Scottish teen Ruben's swing speed leaves Rory McIlroy in awe during long drive contest  

During a long drive challenge, Scottish teenager Ruben Lindsay awed golfing legend Rory McIlroy with an impressive display of strength and finesse. The challenge occurred when McIlroy was getting ready for the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Lindsay stunned onlookers and even Rory McIlroy with his incredible swing speed and length off the tee at the age of just 19. The Northern Irish golfer quickly saw he had underestimated the Scottish prodigy.

Lindsay's performance was nothing short of amazing, with a ball speed of 195 mph and a staggering distance of 374 yards. With a mixture of respect and humor, Rory McIlroy conceded defeat, realizing he had no chance of matching Lindsay's extraordinary shot.

Rory McIlroy exclaimed in shock:

"Wow. 374 yards, 195 ball speed. Yeah, no chance... Yeah, I don't have that. Wow. If I get within 30 of this, I'll be happy."

McIlroy's shot ended up travelling 352 yards with a ball speed of 188 mph. The 34-year-old golfer was impressed with his effort and said he "absolutely smoked" it. He said:

"Well, at least I know I've got it close to 190."

Fans are eagerly anticipating Lindsay's future in the sport as a result of the interaction between the two golfers, which showcased his extraordinary skills. Although Lindsay isn't competing in the Scottish Open, he will be glad to have shared this experience with McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy set to shine in Genesis Scottish Open

Fans across the world are eagerly awaiting the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, and all eyes are on renowned golfer Rory McIlroy. As the third-ranked professional golfer in the world, McIlroy's involvement in the competition has sparked a great deal of interest and enthusiasm among both fans and analysts.

Rory McIlroy is regarded as one of the leading candidates for the prestigious Genesis Scottish Open title due to his exceptional abilities and track record. McIlroy started the competition with favorable +850 odds (via SportsLine), further confirming his position as the front-runner in the field.

The Genesis Scottish Open began on July 13 at the exclusive Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Poll : 0 votes