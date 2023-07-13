When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Golfer’s tee time and pairing explored

Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 8:14 a.m. Eastern Time in the highly anticipated 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. He will begin his quest for greatness alongside Wyndham Clark and Tyrrell Hatton, two more prominent players. On the gorgeous Scottish course, this dynamic grouping guarantees an entertaining show of skill and rivalry.

The stage has been set, and the countdown to Scottie Scheffler's tee time at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open has begun. The tournament promises exhilarating moments, heated competition, and the opportunity to witness golfing greatness in action, thanks to his world number-one position and a brilliant pairing alongside him.

Scottie Scheffler: Rank and Odds

Scottie Scheffler will lead the pack at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, which will feature some of the best talent in professional golf. As the top-ranked player in the field, Scheffler has proven to be a formidable competitor on the course, earning him the title of tournament favorite.

According to the renowned sports analytics website SportsLine, Scheffler has +700 odds of winning the Genesis Scottish Open.

Scheffler's strong performances throughout the season have cemented his status as a force to be reckoned with on the professional golf circuit, making him a formidable challenger in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

With such low odds, Scheffler has established himself as a frontrunner, attracting the interest and anticipation of fans and analysts alike. All eyes will be on Scheffler as the event unfolds at the famous Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, as he seeks to exhibit his extraordinary skills and earn the coveted title.

Scheffler's voyage in the Genesis Scottish Open promises to be a fascinating spectacle, as golf enthusiasts eagerly await the fierce competition that lies ahead, thanks to his proven track record and the confidence of being the top-ranked player.

Tee times for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open (all times ET)

The Genesis Scottish Open will begin from both the first and tenth tees, with participants teeing off at the same time. Scottie Scheffler and his other rivals will start their rounds on the first tee.

The action is set to begin at 2:15 a.m. Eastern Time, with David Law, Matthew Baldwin, and Aaron Baddeley teeing off first. Simultaneously, Nicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, and Andrew Putnam will begin their trek at the 10th tee.

Tee Group Time 1st David Law, Matthew Baldwin, Aaron Baddeley 2:15 am 1st Joakim Lagergren, Zander Lombard, Will Gordon 2:26 am 1st Matthew Jordan, Jorge Campillo, Harrison Endycott 2:37 am 1st Callum Shinkwin, Dale Whitnell, J.T. Poston 2:48 am 1st Chun An Yu, Kalle Samooja, Oliver Wilson 2:59 am 1st Simon Forsstrom, Garrick Higgo, Rafael Cabrera Bello 3:10 am 1st Ockie Strydom, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Daniel Gavins 3:21 am 1st Thorbjorn Olesen, Adrian Otaegui, Cameron Davis 3:32 am 1st Cheng Tsung Pan, Sean Crocker, Scott Jamieson 3:43 am 1st Wil Besseling, Dylan Frittelli, Joost Luiten 3:54 am 1st Taylor Montgomery, Paul Waring, Nick Bachem 4:05 am 1st Eric Cole, Hurly Long, Shubhankar Sharma 4:16 am 1st Marcel Schneider, Yoseop Seo, David Lingmerth 4:27 am 1st Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Daniel Hillier 7:30 am 1st Thomas Bjorn, Tom McKibbin, Callum Tarren 7:41 am 1st Rasmus Hojgaard, Danny Willett, Keith Mitchell 7:52 am 1st Yannik Paul, Adam Scott, Max Homa 8:03 am 1st Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler 8:14 am 1st Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton 8:25 am 1st Billy Horschel, Victor Perez, Justin Rose 8:36 am 1st Grant Forrest, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim 8:47 am 1st Davis Riley, Gary Woodland, Guido Migliozzi 8:58 am 1st Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners 9:09 am 1st Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matt Wallace 9:20 am 1st Marcus Armitage, Ben Griffin, Matthew Southgate 9:31 am 1st Seonghyeon Kim, A-Shun Wu, Maximilian Kieffer 9:42 am 10th Nicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, Andrew Putnam 2:15 am 10th Lucas Herbert, Thomas Detry, Richie Ramsay 2:26 am 10th Luke Donald, Aaron Rai, Francesco Molinari 2:37 am 10th Adrian Meronk, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick 2:48 am 10th Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy 2:59 am 10th Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood 3:10 am 10th Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee, Sam Burns 3:21 am 10th Edoardo Molinari, Pablo Larrazabal, Nick Taylor 3:32 am 10th Ewen Ferguson, Thriston Lawrence, Sungjae Im 3:43 am 10th Marcel Siem, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala 3:54 am 10th Oliver Bekker, Michael Kim, Dylan Wu 4:05 am 10th Ben Martin, Alex Smalley, Bio Kim 4:16 am 10th Byeong-Hun An, Robby Shelton, Tapio Pulkkanen 4:27 am 10th Matthieu Pavon, Gavin Green, Ben Taylor 7:30 am 10th Romain Langasque, Brandon Wu, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 7:41 am 10th Jordan L Smith, Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner 7:52 am 10th Luke List, Harry Hall, Adria Arnau 8:03 am 10th Austin Eckroat, Hao-Tong Li, Jamie Donaldson 8:14 am 10th Ross Fisher, Calum Hill, Erik Van Rooyen 8:25 am 10th Alexander Noren, Scott Stallings, Alexander Bjork 8:36 am 10th Jimmy Walker, Patrick Rodgers, Connor Syme 8:47 am 10th Richard Mansell, Troy Merritt, Dan Bradbury 8:58 am 10th Joseph Bramlett, Yeongsu Kim, Justin Walters 9:09 am 10th Doug Ghim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sami Valimaki 9:20 am 10th Sebastian Soderberg, Sam Ryder, Eddie Pepperell 9:31 am 10th Chase Hanna, Zac Blair, Fabrizio Zanotti 9:42 am

Friday tee times for the Scottish Open will be updated after Day 1.

