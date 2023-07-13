When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Golfer’s tee time and pairing explored

Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 8:14 a.m. Eastern Time in the highly anticipated 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. He will begin his quest for greatness alongside Wyndham Clark and Tyrrell Hatton, two more prominent players. On the gorgeous Scottish course, this dynamic grouping guarantees an entertaining show of skill and rivalry.
Scottie Scheffler: Rank and Odds
Scottie Scheffler will lead the pack at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, which will feature some of the best talent in professional golf. As the top-ranked player in the field, Scheffler has proven to be a formidable competitor on the course, earning him the title of tournament favorite.
According to the renowned sports analytics website SportsLine, Scheffler has +700 odds of winning the Genesis Scottish Open.
Scheffler's strong performances throughout the season have cemented his status as a force to be reckoned with on the professional golf circuit, making him a formidable challenger in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.
With such low odds, Scheffler has established himself as a frontrunner, attracting the interest and anticipation of fans and analysts alike. All eyes will be on Scheffler as the event unfolds at the famous Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, as he seeks to exhibit his extraordinary skills and earn the coveted title.
Tee times for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open (all times ET)
The Genesis Scottish Open will begin from both the first and tenth tees, with participants teeing off at the same time. Scottie Scheffler and his other rivals will start their rounds on the first tee.
The action is set to begin at 2:15 a.m. Eastern Time, with David Law, Matthew Baldwin, and Aaron Baddeley teeing off first. Simultaneously, Nicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, and Andrew Putnam will begin their trek at the 10th tee.
Friday tee times for the Scottish Open will be updated after Day 1.