Golf
  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Scottish Open - Golf
  • When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Golfer’s tee time and pairing explored

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Golfer’s tee time and pairing explored

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jul 13, 2023 06:46 GMT
Genesis Scottish Open - Preview Day Three
Genesis Scottish Open - Preview Day Three(image via getty)

Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 8:14 a.m. Eastern Time in the highly anticipated 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. He will begin his quest for greatness alongside Wyndham Clark and Tyrrell Hatton, two more prominent players. On the gorgeous Scottish course, this dynamic grouping guarantees an entertaining show of skill and rivalry.

The stage has been set, and the countdown to Scottie Scheffler's tee time at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open has begun. The tournament promises exhilarating moments, heated competition, and the opportunity to witness golfing greatness in action, thanks to his world number-one position and a brilliant pairing alongside him.

Scottie Scheffler: Rank and Odds

Scottie Scheffler will lead the pack at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, which will feature some of the best talent in professional golf. As the top-ranked player in the field, Scheffler has proven to be a formidable competitor on the course, earning him the title of tournament favorite.

It’s time. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏆#GenesisScottishOpen #RolexSeries #FedExCup https://t.co/fmpWvLuVCH

According to the renowned sports analytics website SportsLine, Scheffler has +700 odds of winning the Genesis Scottish Open.

Scheffler's strong performances throughout the season have cemented his status as a force to be reckoned with on the professional golf circuit, making him a formidable challenger in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

With such low odds, Scheffler has established himself as a frontrunner, attracting the interest and anticipation of fans and analysts alike. All eyes will be on Scheffler as the event unfolds at the famous Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, as he seeks to exhibit his extraordinary skills and earn the coveted title.

Scheffler's voyage in the Genesis Scottish Open promises to be a fascinating spectacle, as golf enthusiasts eagerly await the fierce competition that lies ahead, thanks to his proven track record and the confidence of being the top-ranked player.

Tee times for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open (all times ET)

The Genesis Scottish Open will begin from both the first and tenth tees, with participants teeing off at the same time. Scottie Scheffler and his other rivals will start their rounds on the first tee.

Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Genesis Scottish Open https://t.co/FbMh2wlqgt

The action is set to begin at 2:15 a.m. Eastern Time, with David Law, Matthew Baldwin, and Aaron Baddeley teeing off first. Simultaneously, Nicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, and Andrew Putnam will begin their trek at the 10th tee.

TeeGroupTime
1stDavid Law, Matthew Baldwin, Aaron Baddeley2:15 am
1stJoakim Lagergren, Zander Lombard, Will Gordon2:26 am
1stMatthew Jordan, Jorge Campillo, Harrison Endycott2:37 am
1stCallum Shinkwin, Dale Whitnell, J.T. Poston2:48 am
1stChun An Yu, Kalle Samooja, Oliver Wilson2:59 am
1stSimon Forsstrom, Garrick Higgo, Rafael Cabrera Bello3:10 am
1stOckie Strydom, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Daniel Gavins3:21 am
1stThorbjorn Olesen, Adrian Otaegui, Cameron Davis3:32 am
1stCheng Tsung Pan, Sean Crocker, Scott Jamieson3:43 am
1stWil Besseling, Dylan Frittelli, Joost Luiten3:54 am
1stTaylor Montgomery, Paul Waring, Nick Bachem4:05 am
1stEric Cole, Hurly Long, Shubhankar Sharma4:16 am
1stMarcel Schneider, Yoseop Seo, David Lingmerth4:27 am
1stCharley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Daniel Hillier7:30 am
1stThomas Bjorn, Tom McKibbin, Callum Tarren7:41 am
1stRasmus Hojgaard, Danny Willett, Keith Mitchell7:52 am
1stYannik Paul, Adam Scott, Max Homa8:03 am
1stShane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler8:14 am
1stRickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton8:25 am
1stBilly Horschel, Victor Perez, Justin Rose8:36 am
1stGrant Forrest, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim8:47 am
1stDavis Riley, Gary Woodland, Guido Migliozzi8:58 am
1stRyan Fox, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners9:09 am
1stMackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matt Wallace9:20 am
1stMarcus Armitage, Ben Griffin, Matthew Southgate9:31 am
1stSeonghyeon Kim, A-Shun Wu, Maximilian Kieffer9:42 am
10thNicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, Andrew Putnam2:15 am
10thLucas Herbert, Thomas Detry, Richie Ramsay2:26 am
10thLuke Donald, Aaron Rai, Francesco Molinari2:37 am
10thAdrian Meronk, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick2:48 am
10thXander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy2:59 am
10thRobert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood3:10 am
10thSeamus Power, Min Woo Lee, Sam Burns3:21 am
10thEdoardo Molinari, Pablo Larrazabal, Nick Taylor3:32 am
10thEwen Ferguson, Thriston Lawrence, Sungjae Im3:43 am
10thMarcel Siem, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala3:54 am
10thOliver Bekker, Michael Kim, Dylan Wu4:05 am
10thBen Martin, Alex Smalley, Bio Kim4:16 am
10thByeong-Hun An, Robby Shelton, Tapio Pulkkanen4:27 am
10thMatthieu Pavon, Gavin Green, Ben Taylor7:30 am
10thRomain Langasque, Brandon Wu, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen7:41 am
10thJordan L Smith, Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner7:52 am
10thLuke List, Harry Hall, Adria Arnau8:03 am
10thAustin Eckroat, Hao-Tong Li, Jamie Donaldson8:14 am
10thRoss Fisher, Calum Hill, Erik Van Rooyen8:25 am
10thAlexander Noren, Scott Stallings, Alexander Bjork8:36 am
10thJimmy Walker, Patrick Rodgers, Connor Syme8:47 am
10thRichard Mansell, Troy Merritt, Dan Bradbury8:58 am
10thJoseph Bramlett, Yeongsu Kim, Justin Walters9:09 am
10thDoug Ghim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sami Valimaki9:20 am
10thSebastian Soderberg, Sam Ryder, Eddie Pepperell9:31 am
10thChase Hanna, Zac Blair, Fabrizio Zanotti9:42 am

Friday tee times for the Scottish Open will be updated after Day 1.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Dhananjay
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...