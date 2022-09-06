"Tennis is the only sport that does this"- David Law criticizes US Open's match timing, uses Carlos Alcaraz's 4R match as an example

The US Open's match scheduling has come under fire from British tennis commentator David Law, who used Carlos Alcaraz's fourth-round match against Marin Cilic as an example.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Marin Cilic in five sets for a 2.30 am local time finish to guarantee that a new male Grand Slam champion would be crowned at the 2022 US Open on Sunday. The Spaniard defeated the 2014 US Open winner 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in nearly four hours to progress to the quarter-finals.

David Law turned to Twitter to criticize the US Open's match scheduling approach in light of Alcaraz's match timing and hectic itinerary following the match, which included attending a press conference. According to the Brit, tennis is the only sport that engages in this behavior, which needs to end right away.

"Carlos Alcaraz won his match against Marin Cilic at 2.24am. He came to a press conference at 3am. After eating, warming down and any treatment, probably gets to bed about 6am. Tennis is the only sport that does this. It should actively try to find a way to stop doing it," Law tweeted.

Law offered a resolution to the issue in his tweet, asserting:

"Yes, two best of 3 men’s and women’s matches in the evening sessions of the first 4/5 rounds, and one best of 5 set match in the evening sessions of the last 2/3 rounds."

"I will have to be ready for this battle, it’s going to be really tough"- Carlos Alcaraz on his upcoming QF clash with Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner (L) and Carlos Alcaraz (R) at 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Italian Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals to take a step closer to his maiden Grand Slam title.

In his on-court interview, the Spaniard reflected on his upcoming opponent, to whom he has lost to twice this year — at Wimbledon and the Croatia Open. Alcaraz claimed he will be prepared for the battle since it will be a "tough" one.

"I played a couple of times against him. A great player, I lost twice [to him] in the last two months so I will have to be ready for this battle. It’s going to be really tough," Alcaraz said.

The 19-year-old also spoke about his encounter against Marin Cilic in the fourth round and noted that despite Cilic's unbelievable performance, he never lost confidence in himself.

"I believed in myself all the time. Marin was playing unbelievable, but the support was crazy. Without you guys it wouldn’t be possible," the Spaniard acknowledged.

