Scottie Scheffler is having an incredible time at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023. In the final round, he hit an 189 yards ace, which also marks the second in his career on the same ground.

The world no. 1 hit a sensational hole-in-one in the par-3 18th hole. This also helped him match Harris English's score to jump to the T3 rank on the leaderboard.

The PGA Tour's official Twitter handle shared the video which garnered a lot of interactions from the fans. One fan wrote:

"No need to putt!!"

The PGA Tour official account wrote in their tweet:

"ACE FOR SCHEFFLER!! It’s the second hole-in-one of Scottie Scheffler’s career @CSChallengeFW"

The 2022 Masters Champion Scheffler's hole-in-one helped him move to -7, to the T3 rank on the leaderboard of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023.

The PGA Tour shared another tweet mentioning Scheffler's first ace which came at the age of 17. The tweet read:

"Scottie Scheffler's first ace? It happened in his TOUR debut at age 17 with his sister on the bag"

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



It happened in his TOUR debut at age 17 with his sister on the bag Scottie Scheffler's first ace?It happened in his TOUR debut at age 17 with his sister on the bag Scottie Scheffler's first ace?It happened in his TOUR debut at age 17 with his sister on the bag 😊 https://t.co/JALL7R95l7

Fans were full of emotions after Scottie Scheffler shot his second career ace. Here are some of the best reactions from the comment section:

"Is he gonna climb back into contention? Harry Hall is putting so nice…"

"Heard that roar on @GolfonCBS. Knew it was Scottie Scheffler!"

"Lucky AF. When you are so good and luck is on your side LOL Luck should be on class B players, not him. LOL"

tem le @temle12 @PGATOUR @CSChallengeFW Lucky AF. When you are so good and luck is on your side LOL Luck should be on class B players, not him. LOL @PGATOUR @CSChallengeFW Lucky AF. When you are so good and luck is on your side LOL Luck should be on class B players, not him. LOL

"Scottie doing Scottie things"

"SCOTTIEEEE!!! LFG!!!"

"Been coming to this tournament for nearly a decade now and that was by far the loudest roar I’ve ever heard at Colonial."

"Scottie!!!"

"All-time commentary moment here. Don’t talk about what’s happening. Just read the ad with more excitement as the hole in one happens."

The Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 leaderboard is currently led by Harry Hall with a -12 score. He is followed by Adam Schenk, who is just two strokes behind him. On the other hand, Scheffler's ace helped him jump to T3 rank, and he is just four strokes behind the Hall.

Poll : 0 votes