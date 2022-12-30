“Nobody goes to LIV events” – Fans take sarcastic jabs at LIV Golf under throwback post for lack of audience 

LIV is one of the most controversial golf series. Since its inception, it has landed in hot water for many reasons. The series struggled to get on the same page as the PGA Tour and thus received much hate.
Despite all the challenges, the inaugural season of LIV Golf successfully concluded on October 31. Following the first season, the show plans to extend its roots worldwide.
LIV Golf recently dropped a video of their match from Jeddah on Twitter. The clip saw Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri hitting a shot in the tournament's final round.
Fans reacted in the comments section after seeing empty seats. They wrote:
"And the crowd goes wild. Oh wait, nobody goes to LIV events."
Anirban Lahiri had a great shot, and the ball went straight into the hole, but there was no one to cheer for him in the crowd. The standings were all clear, with only staff and officials around.
People noticed it and went on to write in the post's comments section.
"Jeddah? Is that the exhibition that literally 5 people came out to watch?"
"Fantastic atmosphere," said another.
The fans went on to say:
"Podium? Crushers? Lol"
People took a jab at the LIV Golf clip and said:
"Yes, the fan was going crazy."
Anirban Lahiri is a Florida-based Indian golfer. He played on the Asian and PGA Tours before signing a deal with the LIV Golf Series.
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah leaderboard and prize money
The LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah concluded in October, where Koepka won $4,000,000 in prize money from the $20,000,000 purse. The schedule for 2023 is yet to be announced. However, fans can expect many surprises from the upcoming tournaments.
Here is the list of the LIV Golf Jeddah leaderboard:
1. Brooks Koepka
- Prize money: $4, 000,000
P2: Peter Uihlein
- Prize money: $2,125,000
T3: Joaquin Niemann
- Prize money: $1,275,000
T3: Sergio Garcia
- Prize money: $1,275,000
T5: Matthew Wolff
- Prize money: $818,667
T5: Dustin Johnson
- Prize money: $818,667
T5: Paul Casey
- Prize money: $818,667
T8: Bernd Wiesberger
- Prize money: $602,500
T8: Charl Schwartzel
- Prize money: $602,500
T10: Anirban Lahiri
- Prize money: $550,000
T10: Abraham Ancer
- Prize money: $550,000
T12: Talor Gooch
- Prize money: $289,714
T12: Jediah Morgan
- Prize money: $289,714
T12: Chase Koepka
- Prize money: $289,714
T12: Lee Westwood
- Prize money: $289,714
T12: Graeme McDowell
- Prize money: $289,714
T12: Patrick Reed
- Prize money: $289,714
T12: Carlos Ortiz
- Prize money: $289,714
T19: Charles Howell Lii
- Prize money: $210,000
T19: Sihwan Kim
- Prize money: $210,000
T21: Bryson DeChambeau
- Prize money: $172,500
T21: Cameron Smith
- Prize money: $172,500
T21: Jason Kokrak
- Prize money: $172,500
T21: James Piot
- Prize money: $172,500
T25: Phachara Khongwatmai
- Prize money: $164,000
T25: Richard Bland
- Prize money: $164,000
T25: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
- Prize money: $164,000
T28: Branden Grace
- Prize money: $156,000
T28: Sam Horsfield
- Prize money: $156,000
T28: Laurie Canter
- Prize money: $156,000
T28: Louis Oosthuizen
- Prize money: $156,000
T28: Ian Poulter
- Prize money: $156,000
T33: Harold Varner Lii
- Prize money: $149,000
T33: Hideto Tanihara
- Prize money: $149,000
T35: Marc Leishman
- Prize money: $144,000
T35: Wade Ormsby
- Prize money: $144,000
T35: Phil Mickelson
- Prize money: $144,000
T38: Henrik Stenson
- Prize money: $138,000
T38: Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Prize money: $138,000
T38: Turk Pettit
- Prize money: $138,000
T41: Hudson Swafford
- Prize money: $131,000
T41: Cameron Tringale
- Prize money: $131,000
T41: Scott Vincent
- Prize money: $131,000
T41: Shaun Norris
- Prize money: $131,000
45: Matt Jones
- Prize money: $126,000
46: Pat Perez
- Prize money: $124,000