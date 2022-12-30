“Nobody goes to LIV events” – Fans take sarcastic jabs at LIV Golf under throwback post for lack of audience 

LIV is one of the most controversial golf series. Since its inception, it has landed in hot water for many reasons. The series struggled to get on the same page as the PGA Tour and thus received much hate.

Despite all the challenges, the inaugural season of LIV Golf successfully concluded on October 31. Following the first season, the show plans to extend its roots worldwide.

LIV Golf recently dropped a video of their match from Jeddah on Twitter. The clip saw Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri hitting a shot in the tournament's final round.

Fans reacted in the comments section after seeing empty seats. They wrote:

"And the crowd goes wild. Oh wait, nobody goes to LIV events."

Anirban Lahiri had a great shot, and the ball went straight into the hole, but there was no one to cheer for him in the crowd. The standings were all clear, with only staff and officials around.

People noticed it and went on to write in the post's comments section.

"Jeddah? Is that the exhibition that literally 5 people came out to watch?"

"Fantastic atmosphere," said another.

The fans went on to say:

"Podium? Crushers? Lol"

People took a jab at the LIV Golf clip and said:

"Yes, the fan was going crazy."

Anirban Lahiri is a Florida-based Indian golfer. He played on the Asian and PGA Tours before signing a deal with the LIV Golf Series.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah leaderboard and prize money

The LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah concluded in October, where Koepka won $4,000,000 in prize money from the $20,000,000 purse. The schedule for 2023 is yet to be announced. However, fans can expect many surprises from the upcoming tournaments.

Here is the list of the LIV Golf Jeddah leaderboard:

1. Brooks Koepka

Prize money: $4, 000,000

P2: Peter Uihlein

Prize money: $2,125,000

T3: Joaquin Niemann

Prize money: $1,275,000

T3: Sergio Garcia

Prize money: $1,275,000

T5: Matthew Wolff

Prize money: $818,667

T5: Dustin Johnson

Prize money: $818,667

T5: Paul Casey

Prize money: $818,667

T8: Bernd Wiesberger

Prize money: $602,500

T8: Charl Schwartzel

Prize money: $602,500

T10: Anirban Lahiri

Prize money: $550,000

T10: Abraham Ancer

Prize money: $550,000

T12: Talor Gooch

Prize money: $289,714

T12: Jediah Morgan

Prize money: $289,714

T12: Chase Koepka

Prize money: $289,714

T12: Lee Westwood

Prize money: $289,714

T12: Graeme McDowell

Prize money: $289,714

T12: Patrick Reed

Prize money: $289,714

T12: Carlos Ortiz

Prize money: $289,714

T19: Charles Howell Lii

Prize money: $210,000

T19: Sihwan Kim

Prize money: $210,000

T21: Bryson DeChambeau

Prize money: $172,500

T21: Cameron Smith

Prize money: $172,500

T21: Jason Kokrak

Prize money: $172,500

T21: James Piot

Prize money: $172,500

T25: Phachara Khongwatmai

Prize money: $164,000

T25: Richard Bland

Prize money: $164,000

T25: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Prize money: $164,000

T28: Branden Grace

Prize money: $156,000

T28: Sam Horsfield

Prize money: $156,000

T28: Laurie Canter

Prize money: $156,000

T28: Louis Oosthuizen

Prize money: $156,000

T28: Ian Poulter

Prize money: $156,000

T33: Harold Varner Lii

Prize money: $149,000

T33: Hideto Tanihara

Prize money: $149,000

T35: Marc Leishman

Prize money: $144,000

T35: Wade Ormsby

Prize money: $144,000

T35: Phil Mickelson

Prize money: $144,000

T38: Henrik Stenson

Prize money: $138,000

T38: Sadom Kaewkanjana

Prize money: $138,000

T38: Turk Pettit

Prize money: $138,000

T41: Hudson Swafford

Prize money: $131,000

T41: Cameron Tringale

Prize money: $131,000

T41: Scott Vincent

Prize money: $131,000

T41: Shaun Norris

Prize money: $131,000

45: Matt Jones

Prize money: $126,000

46: Pat Perez

Prize money: $124,000

