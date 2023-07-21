The game of golf can be frustrating for the best of the players sometimes. This was evidently proven on Friday at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club when Shane Lowry broke his club after a disappointing finish in The Open Championship.

Lowry was supposedly disappointed after a terrible approach shot at some time during the second round. The intensity of disappointment can be seen when he brought his golf club behind his neck and snapped it.

NUCLR Golf shared the video of Shane Lowry breaking his golf club on their Twitter handle. Watch the video here:

Well, that was actually some sort of strength that Shane Lowry generated to break his club at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. However, it is not advisable to do that at home, for sure.

Fans quickly jumped into the comment section to express their thoughts on the incident. One fan wrote that breaking the golf over the neck is a power move. He added that Lowry must be feeling good after getting his anger out.

"Over the neck is such a power move. He's gotta feel so good rn. Get that anger out big boy!"

Another fan wrote that it was not his man's (Shane Lowry) day.

A fan shared a GIF of the American baseball player Bo Jackson breaking his bat.

A fan hilariously wrote that Lowry will not be needing the club this weekend. This tweet was hinting at the fact that the golfer is almost on the verge of missing the cut.

Another fan called the act looking 'sort of accidental'.

One fan was disappointed with Lowry's act and urged the management to penalize the golfer. He felt that the younger generation must think that the act is acceptable.

The 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry started this edition's campaign with a T48 finish on Day 1. He managed to get a score of +1 with the help of three birdies and four bogeys.

However, his game deteriorated on day two when he slipped to T107 because of his four bogeys and a double bogey performance. The golfer is certainly on the verge of missing the cut and seeing him breaking his club, it seems obvious that he is very disappointed with himself.