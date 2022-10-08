“I was raised as a Steelers and Penguins fan!” – Paige Spiranac reveals her favorite sports teams to fans

Retired US golfer Paige Spiranac is one of the most famous names in the golfing world. After retirement, she has now become a social media personality. With a whopping 3.6 million followers on Instagram, she has left behind prominent golfers such as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods in fan following.

Despite her retirement, she is still a part of golf as she regularly voices her opinions about the ongoings of the sport and the issues surrounding it. She is sometimes seen suggesting a gender-equal golfing event or criticizing the changes in the PGA Tour amid its civil war with LIV Golf. Additionally, Spiranac has her own podcast titled Playing a Round with Paige Renee.

As a social media influencer, she has to be in touch and constantly interact with her fans. She recently posted a picture from the Red Rocks Country Club. In the caption, she mentioned that she wanted to know her fans better. She asked them what their favorite sports team was:

"I always like getting to know you guys better so I want to know who is your favorite sports team?"

It is common knowledge that Paige Spiranac is an avid football fan. In fact, her father was a member of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers football team. Due to both her parents being from Pittsburgh, she supports Pittsburgh teams even though she was born in Colorado. She is also a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers football team and the Pittsburgh Penguins ice hockey team.

She explained the same ahead in the caption:

"I was born in CO but my parents are both from Pittsburgh so I was raised as a Steelers and Penguins fan!"

All of her fans responded to her question with a list of their own favorite teams in the comments.

Did Paige Spiranac jinx the NFL teams?

Paige Spiranac (Image via Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

When the fan-favorite NFL began last month, Paige Spiranac hit the headlines for supposedly jinxing the NFL teams.

It happened when Spiranac sported the jersey of the Los Angeles Rams, the reigning champions, and posted a picture on social media to welcome the new edition of the league.

Incidentally, the Rams lost to the Buffalo Bills and people started joking around about Spiranac jinxing the Rams. The former golfer also took the jokes in her stride and went on to say that she was accepting applications to wear the jerseys of the most heated teams.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Currently taking applications to wear your most hated teams logo so they lose. Rams 0-1 Currently taking applications to wear your most hated teams logo so they lose. Rams 0-1 https://t.co/GjDLZ17Xxt

The rumors started spreading like wildfire when Paige Spiranac wore the jersey of 2021 NFL runner-up Cincinnati Bengals before they took on the Steelers. The Bengals lost and Spiranac's supposed jinxing went viral.

She posted on social media that the jinx was still alive.

"The jinx streak is still alive. Bengals 0-1,"

In recent news, Paige Spiranac has published her own calendar that is now up for purchase.

