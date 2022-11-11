Pat Perez has now revealed that he 'hates' Phil Mickelson. The LIV golfer stated his disdain for Mickelson and said he "cannot forgive" the 2021 PGA Tour champion for past actions.

The LIV Golf's Team 4 Aces member was speaking to Claude Harmon, son of the famous swing coach Butch Harmon, on his podcast when he revealed the beef between the two. The golfer said that he has a "different hate" for Lefty. While he kept the reason to himself, Perez did give some hints by saying that Phil "crossed the line."

Speaking on the Son of a Butch podcast, Pat Perez said:

"When it comes to Phil, I have a different hate for Phil than most people. People won't know the story, I'm not going to go into the story again, but Phil crossed the line with me that is just uncrossable and unforgivable.”

He added:

“He knows that he screwed up. He apologized for the accident, but I cannot forgive him for it because I've known Phil for a long, long time. I've known the guy forever.”

Interestingly, Perez mentioned that people "won't know the story." However, the comments didn't come in a vacuum. The 'strong hate' comments from Perez might be a follow-up to the two golfers' fallout after Mickelson's harsh comments on the Saudi Arabian royal family.

Claude Harmon III @claudeharmonIII out the full episode Game always recognizes game! Pat Perez doing what he always does....keeping it real. This is a good one!out the full episode open.spotify.com/episode/5D0qXy… Game always recognizes game! Pat Perez doing what he always does....keeping it real. This is a good one! ✅ out the full episode open.spotify.com/episode/5D0qXy… https://t.co/PMjSJQTTmA

Pat Perez slammed Phil Mickelson over comments on the Saudis

For the unversed, Phil Mickelson stirred a major controversy after allegedly calling the Saudis "scary mother****s" in an interview with his biographer Alan Shipnuck. The comments landed him in hot waters, leading him to come out with an apology.

However, Pat Perez, a LIV Golf's Team 4 Aces member, slammed the apology. The 46-year-old golfer took a swing at Mickelson's ham-handed apology while speaking on Golf magazine's Subpar podcast in March. He slammed the former PGA Tour champion and said he made the LIV defection for monetary benefit.

Taking a jibe at his fellow tour pro for his involvement with the Saudi regime despite making the comments, Perez said:

“His apology was such horses**t, in the fact that he thought he was trying to make it better for the players… He was in it for one reason. If anybody thinks he wasn’t in it for his own pocket, and his pocket only, is f**ing high. They are f**ing crazy… He was in it for himself. Why he went down two different avenues and basically buried himself on both, I can’t figure it out.”

Subpar @golf_subpar



Pat Perez joins



golf.social/3cVykcf "He went about it so wrong"Pat Perez joins @ColtKnost and @thesleezyman to have a candid conversation about Phil Mickelson's recent actions. "He went about it so wrong" Pat Perez joins @ColtKnost and @thesleezyman to have a candid conversation about Phil Mickelson's recent actions. ➡️ golf.social/3cVykcf https://t.co/8c3R9SSLXe

Perez has said that he couldn't forgive Phil Mickelson over some past action, and we have reason to think it is this.

Do other golfers hate Phil Mickelson?

It is pertinent to note that Phil Mickelson has never been a favorite among golfers. The Lefty was even named eighth on GQ's 'Top 10 Most Hated Athletes of 2006' after several golfers made highly critical comments about him.

The golfer, famous for having a gambling problem, reportedly costs money to fellow pros by betting during practice rounds. This, added to his strong opinions, seems to have made Mickelson' unlikable' to a few golfers, including Perez. He has also been a constant target for PGA Tour golfers as he backs LIV.

Poll : 0 votes