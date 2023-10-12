Patrick Reed on the latest OWGR verdict on LIV Golfers - “Just because we play on a different tour, it shouldn't matter”

Patrick Reed has added his voice to those opposing the Official World Golf Ranking's (OWGR) decision not to award points for LIV Golf results. Since the decision was announced on Tuesday, the controversy has only grown, with many opposing opinions being exchanged.

Among those who oppose this measure are, of course, the players who compete in LIV Golf themselves. Most of them feel that some of the best players in the world are currently playing on this circuit and that this decision will deprive them of their rightful place in the world rankings.

One of them is Patrick Reed, who believes that the tour a player plays on should not affect his ability to occupy a place in the world rankings.

This is what he said to Golf Monthly:

"Obviously it's disappointing… Until the actual world ranking reflects the actual top players in the world, then to me it's just kind of a broken system. Just because we play on a different tour, it shouldn't matter."

The OWGR Board of Directors announced on Tuesday that they have decided not to award points for results in LIV Golf events. They cited several reasons for the decision, but the circuit's ranking and relegation system carries the most weight.

Peter Dawson, OWGR President, spoke about the fact that the players did not have to compete to get to LIV Golf - they signed contracts. He feels this is an insurmountable element, considering that the circuit does not reach the competitive standards of the other 24 that are eligible to award points for world rankings.

The fact that only four players will be excluded at the end of the season due to poor performance is also an invalidating issue. It does not help that team captains do not lose their place in LIV Golf regardless of how good or bad their season results have been.

Who shares Patrick Reed's opinion?

Opposition to the OWGR's decision was virtually unanimous among the players who play in LIV Golf. In fact, the institution itself issued a statement expressing its opinion that world golf currently lacks a "true" world ranking.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are among the big names who have taken to the press to express their disagreement with the OWGR. They were joined by Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith, who called the decision "ridiculous"

Not receiving world ranking points for their performance at LIV Golf is a serious issue for players on the circuit. The ranking is the quickest way to play in major tournaments for those who are not exempt because they won in previous editions.

One of the examples is Patrick Reed, who won the Masters in 2018. That result opened the doors to the other three majors for five years, a period that ends in 2024.

After that date, if he does not qualify through another route (which could be the world rankings), he will not be able to play in the U.S. Open, PGA Championship or The Open.