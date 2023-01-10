Pep Guardiola jokes that Gareth Bale could be the next star celebrity golfer after retirement

Longtime Real Madrid and Wales footballer Gareth Bale recently announced his retirement from the sport from both club and country. After 18 seasons, he is hanging up his boots.

Many athletes take up golf after retirement, like Michael Phelps, Peyton Manning, and others. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola sees a star turn for Bale as well should he take up the sport. Golf continues to grow more and more popular among retired athletes.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL "Now he will become a fantastic golf player..." 🤣



Man City boss Pep Guardiola on Gareth Bale announcing his retirement from football. "Now he will become a fantastic golf player..." 🤣Man City boss Pep Guardiola on Gareth Bale announcing his retirement from football. https://t.co/FPX0T21WIo

Guardiola bid the star player farewell in a press conference, where he joked that Bale was on his way to becoming a top golfer:

"And now he will become a fantastic golf player."

Another reporter brought up the fact that Guardiola invited the Welshman to play golf with him many years ago, but he didn't accept the open invitation.

The Manchester City coach joked that Bale might finally have the time to join him on the green now that he's not spending all his time on the pitch.

It's not easy to play golf. Being on the PGA Tour or even LIV Golf requires a lot of skill. It's very unlikely that any of these retiring athletes will join either league because they're not that good.

However, it is rather remarkable how often athletes who come from very different sports take up golf and get pretty good. Phelps has become a stellar golfer, as have Manning, Tony Romo, Jerry Rice, Charles Barkley, and others.

Michael Phelps has become quite the golfer

Upon the end of his footballing career, the same might soon be said of Gareth Bale.

How many accolades does Gareth Bale have?

Gareth Bale played in the same era as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and didn't win a Ballon d'Or, which he otherwise might have perhaps.

Still, he had an incredibly decorated career nonetheless. He won five UEFA Champions League trophies, four league titles, and two domestic cups with Real Madrid. He also won more than a few Player of the Year awards across his illustrious career for Wales.

He was a steady leader on a Wales team that unfortunately was never able to capture the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Gareth Bale played 664 matches for club and country and scored 226 goals in total. He finished his career in the MLS in America, as many aging footballers do. He last played for Los Angeles FC, helping them win the MLS Cup.

He played for Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, and LAFC in his illustrious club career.

Poll : 0 votes