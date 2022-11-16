PGA Tour expert picks for 2022 RSM Classic; Jayson Day, Seamus Power in the mix

The PGA Tour heads to Georgia for the 2022 RSM Classic. This will be the last PGA Tour event this year, scheduled to take place from November 17 to 20 at the Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The 156-player field is all set to feature at the $8.1 million event. The field includes six past champions as all players will look forward to finishing their year on a positive note.

However, the event lacks a strong lineup as it misses out on most of the top-ranked players. Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner, and Seamus Power will be the top 50 ranked players in the event.

Last year, Talor Gooch defeated Mackenzie Hughes by three strokes to pick up his first PGA Tour victory. However, he won't play this year after joining hands with PGA Tour rival LIV Golf. The 2018 champion, Charles Howell III, has also moved to LIV Golf and won't be part of the event this year.

Tony Finau withdraws from the RSM Classic 2022

World No. 12, Tony Finau was the highest-ranked player in the event, but he withdrew recently due to an injury, as reported by his manager. He was the tournament favorite and was expected to win the event with the highest odds.

With Finau out of the event, World No. 26 Brian Harman would be one of the highest-ranked players on the field who hasn't won on the tour since 2017.

Meanwhile, two of six experts made their selections in the PGA Tour Fantasy Golf. While they shared their lineup, including four starters and two bench players, they also picked the winner accordingly.

Seamus Power was selected as the winner by two experts, namely Rob Bolton and Mike Glascott. The Irishman has been in some good form this year, winning his second PGA Tour event at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in October. He also finished third-tied at the WWT championship.

Staff writer Ben Everill picked Jason Day to be the winner. Jason finished T16 at the Houston Open last week. However, the 12-time PGA Tour winner hasn't won a single event since the 2018 Well Cargos Championship.

In addition, Brian Harman was selected as the potential winner by senior editor Sean Martin. While he did not play in last week's Houston Open, he finished runner-up a week prior at the WWT Championship.

Taylor Pendrith and World No. 50 Mackenzie Hughes were the other two names selected as winners by Christian Skaret and Camron Morfit, respectively.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship this year and has a top-20 finish at the Houston and Zozo Championships. However, he will look forward to winning the RSM Classic title after missing it closely the previous year.

Tom Hoge, Taylor Montgomery, Keith Mitchell, Matthew NeSmith, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers, and Justin Rose were the other players included in the lineup by different experts.

The next PGA Tournament is the Sentry Tour of Champions, scheduled from January 5 to 8.

