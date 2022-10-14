Phil Mickelson denies making the ‘scary mother****ers’ comments, claims it was off the record

Phil Mickelson landed in hot water earlier in the year after he made controversial comments about LIV Golf’s connection with the Saudi Arabian administration. According to reports, the American golfer criticized the Saudis and used harsh words to describe them. The details thereof were published by his biographer, Alan Shipnuck. However, Mickelson has since come forward to refute the claims.

Probably the biggest name on LIV Golf’s roster, Phil Mickelson, is now on the Saudi-backed series’ side. The golfer has recently shed light on his controversial statements on LIV Golf’s funding and said that his words were taken out of context. Referring to the statements, the six-time major champion said that he "never did an interview with Alan Shipnuck."

Interesting moment from Phil's LIV presser in Saudi Arabia. Asked about his previous comments about Saudi, he answers:

"So I will reiterate, I never did an interview with Alan Shipnuck."

The golfer claimed that the comments were made “off the record” in a conversation with Shipnuck, who published an unauthorized biography of Mickelson in May.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, October 13, Phil Mickelson said:

“I never did an interview with Alan Shipnuck. And I find that my experience with everybody associated with LIV Golf has been nothing but incredibly positive and I have the utmost respect for everybody that I've been involved with.”

It is pertinent to note that Mickelson’s denial of the controversial statement comes months after he issued an open apology for his words.

What did Phil Mickelson say about the Saudis?

According to Alan Shipnuck, Phil Mickelson gave an interview describing the Saudi Arabian regime. As per the report, the former PGA Tour star referred to the Saudis as "scary mother****ers to get involved with." The original report, published two weeks after the Saudi International at Royal Greens, blew up and landed the golfer in trouble. It also became the biggest talking point during his defection to the Saudi-backed series.

In the "interview," Mickelson shared his concerns about Saudi Arabia’s history with human rights. The golfer was quoted as saying,

"We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

He added:

“The Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour.”

The report went viral following which the golfer faced severe criticism from fans as well as fellow golfers like Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel, who targeted him for the comments. Following this, the golfer acknowledged the comments made and issued a public apology on Twitter.

The three-time Masters winner, in his apology, stated that he “made several mistakes.” He added that he never intended to “hurt” anyone and the situation gave him time to self-reflect.

He wrote:

“I have made a lot of mistakes in my life and many have been shared with the public. My intent was never to hurt anyone and I’m so sorry to the people I have negatively impacted.”

Phil Mickelson ended the apology by stating that he is “accountable for his actions.” The controversy eventually subsided as Mickelson began rallying support for LIV Golf and acted as its face in the fight against the PGA Tour.

