Is Phil Mickelson participating in LIV Golf Jeddah?

Phil Mickelson is one of the most prominent names in golf. Having signed with LIV Golf earlier this year, Mickelson became the poster boy for the controversial new series. The 52-year-old has played in every single event of the LIV Golf’s inaugural season since his debut in June. He will continue the run and play at the upcoming event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
After a successful outing in Bangkok, Thailand, LIV Golf now heads to Jeddah. Phil Mickelson will join the 48-man field at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from October 14 to 16. Playing back-to-back weeks for the first time, the field at Jeddah will be unchanged from the series’ last event of the season.
Phil Mickelson will return to the field in Jeddah after yet another forgettable performance in Bangkok. The golfer, who has been struggling since joining the Saudi-backed series, finished T-15 last week. The six-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Fame inductee shared the position with LIV Boston winner Dustin Johnson, Carlos Ortiz, Lee Westwood, and Matt Jones.
Despite the poor form, Mickelson will look to finish off the first season of the series with a good score.
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Journey so far
Phil Mickelson is the most high-profile golfer in LIV Golf at the moment. However, his journey in the series hasn’t been what he had hoped for. The American golfer has been struggling since his defection from the PGA Tour. Going through a season of ups-and-downs, he even finished 44th on the 48-man field once.
Mickelson’s LIV Golf career hasn’t been the best and he has addressed the same. Despite being the poster signing of LIV Golf, Mickelson failed to break 70 in 13 rounds for multiple events. His lack of form, along with the criticism, gave the golfer a tough time. The golfer opened up about his poor start with LIV and said that he was ‘frustrated’ with his performances.
Speaking to Golf Digest in September, Mickelson said:
“I'm certainly frustrated because I'm playing well at home and I'm not bringing it out here; I feel I'm closer than it looks even though the scores have been atrocious… It's the little things. I'm forcing it a little bit out here. Hitting a great shot on the very first hole today to 25 feet and three-putting (for bogey). Just little mistakes like that, I'll have to clean up.”
However, the golfer stayed positive about his future in the series. Mickelson has continuously rallied his support for the controversial series. He also stated that he doesn't regret his decision to jump ship from the PGA Tour.
Who will be at LIV Golf's Jeddah event?
Entering its seventh and final event in Jeddah, the LIV Golf team seems to have settled. Unlike earlier events, LIV Bangkok had just one change. Japanese golfer Hideto Tanihara replaced Spaniard David Puig and he will once again feature in Jeddah. The field remains unchanged from last week.
LIV Golf Jeddah field:
- Abraham Ancer
- Anirban Lahiri
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Branden Grace
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Tringale
- Carlos Ortiz
- Charl Schwartzel
- Charles Howell III
- Chase Koepka
- Dustin Johnson
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
- Graeme McDowell
- Harold Varner III
- Henrik Stenson
- Hideto Tanihara
- Hudson Swafford
- Ian Poulter
- James Piot
- Jason Kokrak
- Jediah Morgan
- Joaquin Niemann
- Kevin Na
- Laurie Canter
- Lee Westwood
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Marc Leishman
- Martin Kaymer
- Matt Jones
- Matthew Wolff
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Reed
- Paul Casey
- Peter Uihlein
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Phil Mickelson
- Richard Bland
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Sam Horsfield
- Scott Vincent
- Sergio Garcia
- Shaun Norris
- Sihwan Kim
- Talor Gooch
- Turk Pettit
- Wade Ormsby