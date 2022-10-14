Is Phil Mickelson participating in LIV Golf Jeddah?

Phil Mickelson is one of the most prominent names in golf. Having signed with LIV Golf earlier this year, Mickelson became the poster boy for the controversial new series. The 52-year-old has played in every single event of the LIV Golf’s inaugural season since his debut in June. He will continue the run and play at the upcoming event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After a successful outing in Bangkok, Thailand, LIV Golf now heads to Jeddah. Phil Mickelson will join the 48-man field at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from October 14 to 16. Playing back-to-back weeks for the first time, the field at Jeddah will be unchanged from the series’ last event of the season.

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson The HY Flyers are flying HY leaving Bangkok. Time for a late season push before we get to the Team Championship in a few weeks. Here we go! The HY Flyers are flying HY leaving Bangkok. Time for a late season push before we get to the Team Championship in a few weeks. Here we go! https://t.co/kibisIz4iI

Phil Mickelson will return to the field in Jeddah after yet another forgettable performance in Bangkok. The golfer, who has been struggling since joining the Saudi-backed series, finished T-15 last week. The six-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Fame inductee shared the position with LIV Boston winner Dustin Johnson, Carlos Ortiz, Lee Westwood, and Matt Jones.

Despite the poor form, Mickelson will look to finish off the first season of the series with a good score.

Phil Mickelson’s LIV Journey so far

Phil Mickelson is the most high-profile golfer in LIV Golf at the moment. However, his journey in the series hasn’t been what he had hoped for. The American golfer has been struggling since his defection from the PGA Tour. Going through a season of ups-and-downs, he even finished 44th on the 48-man field once.

Mickelson’s LIV Golf career hasn’t been the best and he has addressed the same. Despite being the poster signing of LIV Golf, Mickelson failed to break 70 in 13 rounds for multiple events. His lack of form, along with the criticism, gave the golfer a tough time. The golfer opened up about his poor start with LIV and said that he was ‘frustrated’ with his performances.

Speaking to Golf Digest in September, Mickelson said:

“I'm certainly frustrated because I'm playing well at home and I'm not bringing it out here; I feel I'm closer than it looks even though the scores have been atrocious… It's the little things. I'm forcing it a little bit out here. Hitting a great shot on the very first hole today to 25 feet and three-putting (for bogey). Just little mistakes like that, I'll have to clean up.”

However, the golfer stayed positive about his future in the series. Mickelson has continuously rallied his support for the controversial series. He also stated that he doesn't regret his decision to jump ship from the PGA Tour.

Who will be at LIV Golf's Jeddah event?

Entering its seventh and final event in Jeddah, the LIV Golf team seems to have settled. Unlike earlier events, LIV Bangkok had just one change. Japanese golfer Hideto Tanihara replaced Spaniard David Puig and he will once again feature in Jeddah. The field remains unchanged from last week.

LIVGolfComms @LIVGolfComms



Groups determined by each player's position in season-long Individual Champion standings



Shotgun start: 12:15 pm local Friday's Rd. 1 pairings #LIVGolfJeddah Groups determined by each player's position in season-long Individual Champion standingsShotgun start: 12:15 pm local Friday's Rd. 1 pairings #LIVGolfJeddahGroups determined by each player's position in season-long Individual Champion standingsShotgun start: 12:15 pm local https://t.co/h9rdstY5a8

LIV Golf Jeddah field:

