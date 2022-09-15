“People here have always been great” – Phil Mickelson’s reaction to getting heckled by PGA Tour fans at Bedminster

Phil Mickelson was one of the biggest names on the PGA Tour for a long time. He was a favorite among American Tour fans.

However, things changed as he jumped ships and joined LIV Golf. The pro golfer, who won over 45 events as part of the PGA Tour, was suspended following his defection to the Saudi-backed league.

Mickelson reportedly signed a $200 million contract to play for LIV Golf and has been in the news ever since. He made his debut in the inaugural season of the LIV Golf series in June.

Following this, Mickelson came down to the Tri-State area for a LIV Golf event in Bedminster, New Jersey. He was heckled by the fans there.

LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Day One

Having arrived at Bedminster for a LIV Golf event in July, Phil Mickelson was booed and heckled by fans. He faced the heat of the raging PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate. A vicious heckler took on the 52-year-old six-time major champion at the Trump National Golf Club by bringing up LIV Golf’s links to the Saudi Royal family.

Mickelson was about to get underway for his shotgun start when he was heckled. The ace golfer was forced to step back from the shot. Security at the course was forced to intervene as the heckling continued.

Mickelson seemed affected by it as he struggled to regain focus. He backed away from his ball as the crowd made loud noises. However, he gathered himself back and managed to bogey the hole.

Phil Mickelson reacts to getting heckled

Phil Mickelson acknowledged the event in a post-round press conference. Replying to queries about the heckling episode, the golfer said that he wasn’t disappointed by it.

The LIV Golf player went on to state that he had a good day and lauded his fans. He showed appreciation for the course and called it a “great day”.

Speaking to the media at Bedminster, Phil Mickelson said:

“I had a really good day. People here have always treated me well. I’ve always enjoyed playing in this area. We had a great day out there after.”

Mickelson, who shot a 4-over 75 to finish 45th in the 48-man field, noted that he was frustrated by his game.

He added:

“I’m just a little frustrated with my game. I don’t feel lost, I’m just not scoring. I’m just frustrated because I expect more of myself… It’s just stupid stuff.”

It is pertinent to note that Phil Mickelson was a favorite at the course during the 2019 PGA Championship. However, the fans’ emotions towards the golfer have drastically changed ever since he joined LIV Golf.

However, he is not alone. Almost all golfers who switched sides from the PGA Tour to the controversial Saudi-backed leagues have been subject to heat from the fans.

The LIV Golf controversy

The LIV Golf series has been controversial ever since its inception. While traditional fans backed the PGA Tour to slam the new and "revolutionary" series, many others have raised political reasons to slam LIV. The most important topic of discussion was Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s involvement in the series.

Ever since the idea of LIV Golf was floated, many have come forward, claiming that it was a political strategy. The Saudi administration was accused of trying to "sportswash" their poor global reputation with the event.

It is pertinent to note that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been allegedly involved in various cases, including the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Saudi administration is also alleged to have played a role in the 9/11 attacks in New York. Many came forward to raise the issue. This blew up as a group of families of people killed or injured in the September 11 terror attack wrote to PGA Tour golfers.

They slammed LIV Golf and thanked the PGA Tour players for not jumping ship. Around 2,500 people signed the open letter.

Meanwhile, players including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson continue to face the heat for joining the newly introduced league.

