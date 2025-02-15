The PIF Saudi Ladies International 2025 concluded this week at Riyadh Golf Club, with Jeeno Thitikul winning the event convincingly. She carded -16 for the event and earned her first victory of the season in her first-ever Ladies European Tour start of the year.

The tournament had a prize money purse of €47,63,492.60 for the event, with the winner receiving the highest share from the event of €647,493.75. This is the highest prize money purse for any event on the Ladies European Tour event. Thitikul carded 67, 64 and 69 for the event, while Somi Lee finished runner-up as she carded -12 at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.

Thitikul took the lead in the second round thanks to her incredible 64 on day two and managed to maintain the lead until the final hole. Charley Hull, the most prominent name in the field, remained T8 at -9 and won €99,282.38.

Complete prize money payout for each golfer at the PIF Saudi Ladies International

Here's the complete prize money payout for each golfer who made it to the final round of the PIF Saudi Ladies International 2025 (in Euros):

Jeeno Thitikul – 647,493.75

Somi Lee – 388,496.25

Annabell Fuller – 258,997.50

Chisato Iwai – 151,081.88

Ina Yoon – 151,081.88

Nanna Koerstz Madsen – 151,081.88

Ariya Jutanugarn – 151,081.88

Charley Hull – 99,282.38

Hira Naveed – 99,282.38

Muni He – 99,282.38

Emma Spitz – 99,282.38

Chiara Tamburlini – 99,282.38

Olivia Cowan – 86,332.50

Shuying Li – 77,159.68

Yan Liu – 77,159.68

Alice Hewson – 77,159.68

Moa Folke – 77,159.68

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard – 69,066.00

Stephanie Kyriacou – 69,066.00

Minsun Kim – 69,066.00

Georgia Hall – 58,921.93

Emily Kristine Pedersen – 58,921.93

Nataliya Guseva – 58,921.93

Patty Tavatanakit – 58,921.93

Fatima Fernandez Cano – 58,921.93

Yuai Ji – 58,921.93

Momoka Kobori – 46,115.95

Patcharajutar Kongkraphan – 46,115.95

Weiwei Zhang – 46,115.95

Celine Herbin – 46,115.95

Carlota Ciganda – 46,115.95

Esther Henseleit – 46,115.95

Laura Fuenfstueck – 36,043.82

Alessandra Fanali – 36,043.82

Chloe Williams – 36,043.82

Albane Valenzuela – 36,043.82

Patricia Isabel Schmidt – 36,043.82

Mimi Rhodes – 36,043.82

Anne Van Dam – 27,140.78

Sara Kouskova – 27,140.78

Alexandra Forsterling – 27,140.78

Trichat Cheenglab – 27,140.78

Morgane Metraux – 27,140.78

Ashley Lau – 27,140.78

Johanna Wrigley – 27,140.78

Shannon Tan – 27,140.78

Linn Grant – 20,503.97

Akie Iwai – 20,503.97

Wei-Ling Hsu – 20,503.97

Nicole Broch Estrup – 20,503.97

Jaravee Boonchant – 20,503.97

Brianna Navarrosa – 20,503.97

Hannah Screen – 15,885.18

Cara Gainer – 15,885.18

Aditi Ashok – 15,885.18

Maria Fassi – 15,885.18

Marta Sanz Barrio – 15,885.18

Ana Pelaez Trivino – 13,381.54

Nastasia Nadaud – 13,381.54

Luna Sobron Galmes – 13,381.54

Dong Eun Lee – 12,518.21

The Ladies European Tour will have a short break now after the PIF Saudi Ladies International as the action moves to Australia for the Australian WPGA Championship from March 6th to 9th.

