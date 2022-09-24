Presidents Cup 2022 day 2 highlights, standings, Saturday schedule, pairings and more

The US team extended their strong start to the 2022 Presidents Cup on Friday. The side led by Davis Love III won Day 2 of the competition by a 4-1 margin, replicating the previous day. With a massive 8-2 lead over the International side, the US team could seal the victory on Saturday.

Day 3 of the event will start early in the morning with four foursomes (alternate-shot) matches. It is pertinent to note that the foursomes have historically been the US team's forte. Based on days 1 and 2, Davis Love III's side could win 7.5 of 8 possible points and clinch the trophy.

However, the International team will be attempting a comeback in four four-ball (better ball) matches in the afternoon. The four-ball matchups will only be decided based on the morning session play. The Day 3 session of the Presidents Cup will begin at 7:12 am at the Quail Hollow Club.

Presidents Cup 2022 Day 2 results

Day 2 of the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club saw the US side extend their lead to 8-2. Here are the results from Friday:

Match 1: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (US) defeated Adam Scott/ Cameron Davis (INT). Score- 2 and 1.

Match 2: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (US) TIED Sungjae Im/Sebastian Munoz (INT).

Match 3: Cameron Young/Kevin Kisner (US) TIED Mito Pereira/ Christiaan Bezuidenhout (INT).

Match 4: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (US) defeated Hideki Matsuyama/Tom Kim (INT). Score- 3 and 2.

Match 5: Billy Horschel/Max Homa (US) defeated Taylor Pendrith/Corey Conners (INT). Score- 1 up

Presidents Cup 2022 Day 2 highlights

Day 2 of the coveted event brought forth all the glory of the game across the four matches. The first match featured Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas of the US side and Adam Scott and Cameron Davis of the international side. The match had fans worried for a second as it got off to a slow start. However, it soon picked up pace and ultimately headed towards the demise of the Australian partnership.

The second match was arguably the most exciting one as birdies were flying. Sam Burns kicked off the start with an 80-foot eagle on the par-5 seventh. He went onto add consecutive birdies on the ninth and the 10th to command a 2 UP lead with Scheffler. However, Im and Munoz hit back strong and ended the match in a tie. The third match also tied as neither team managed to lead greater than 1 UP throughout the afternoon.

Match four witnessed Cantlay and Schauffele take runaway points. A suffocated Kim and Matsuyama tried to turn the result around but the International side’s members could only delay their inevitable defeat by a few rounds. The fifth and final match of the day saw the two sides exchange birdies. Pendrith delivered a rare birdie on the 18th, followed by Homa to secure a second consecutive session victory for the US side.

Presidents Cup 2022 Day 3 pairings

Here are all the pairings along with Day 3 matchups and tee times (local time):

7:12 am: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im/Corey Conners (INT)

7:24 am: Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama (INT)

7:36 am: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. K.H. Lee/Tom Kim (INT)

7:48 am: Tony Finau/Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim/Cam Davis (INT)

Sitting: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele/Billy Horschel/Kevin Kisner (US), Sebastian Munoz/Mito Pereira/Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Taylor Pendrith (INT)

The US side could seal the deal on Saturday. With a near blowout lead of 8-2, Team USA might clinch the Cup on Day 3. Unsurprisingly, the team has decided against benching Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Max Homa due to their good form. However, the star pairing of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay along with Billy Horschel and Kevin Kisner has been sidelined for Saturday's morning session.

Presidents Cup Internationals captain Immelman, on the other hand, has decided to sit Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Mito Pereira out. The duo, who won half-point in a four-ball match on Friday, will be joined by Taylor Pendrith and Sebastian Munoz on the sidelines. It is pertinent to note that the international side is up against the wall and will be looking to all chances to make a historic comeback on day 3.

