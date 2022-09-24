“I don't think it's up to an opinion” – Presidents Cup star Max Homa backs LIV Golf in their fight for OWGR

Max Homa is having a super debut at the 2022 Presidents Cup in Charlotte, North Carolina. After hounding US Team Captain Davis Love III for months to be on the team, Homa is living up to all expectations. He surprised the field on Friday (September 23) as he sank a dramatic 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, clinching the win for his side.

Homa is slowly but steadily turning into a big name on the PGA Tour. The American golfer recently captured his fifth PGA Tour title at Fortinet Championship in Napa, California, and has brought the form to the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club.

As he looks to become a regular name for the US side at the international event, the golfer raised a few eyebrows when he backed LIV Golf in their fight for World Ranking Points.

What did Max Homa say about LIV Golf and OWGR?

Ahead of the Presidents Cup, Homa opened up about his future on multiple occasions. He even addressed the rumors about him joining the controversial LIV Golf. The athlete ridiculed these claims and stated that he planned to stay on the PGA Tour.

However, Homa did show sympathy towards the LIV golfers, who have been fighting demanding to be included in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Interestingly, LIV golfers on Tuesday penned a letter to the Official World Golf Rankings governing board chairman, Peter Dawson, making their case for OWGR. The letter, co-signed by 48 players of the newly introduced series, claimed that LIV has 'earned its place' and needed to be included in the ranking points system.

While many PGA Tour’s star players like Justin Thomas, slammed the demand, Max Homa came out in support of the LIV golfers.

According to golfmonthly.com, the American golfer stated that the decision to allow points to LIV Golf is up to OWGR. However, he did lend his support and state that allowing points to his fellow golfers would only be fair.

Max Homa said:

“I think it's up to the OWGR. I don't think it's up to an opinion. I was thinking about this the other day. If us four went out, and we're four very good golfers, we went out and played, that's four great golfers. We've got 48 of them in my home club, and I put on a golf tournament, do we get World Ranking points?"

Max Homa added:

“If the OWGR decides they get World Ranking points, that's great. I have no problem with them getting ranking points. To my eye, it seems like they should get World Ranking points. You can't just say we should get them. You can't just say, as I read on Instagram, the number one and two best players in the world competed against each other, great. That's what the thing's for."

It is pertinent to note that Max Homa himself is rumored to have links with LIV Golf. However, the 20th-ranked PGA Tour member was quick to ridicule the rumors.

Appearing on the Pardon My Take podcast ahead of the Presidents Cup, Homa laughed off claims that he has 'allegedly' been offered $1 billion to join LIV. He jokingly said that he would want “$2 billion or nothing" to join the Saudi-backed league.

