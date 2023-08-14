“Probably should have ate the second half of that sandwich”: Golf fans react to Jordan Spieth’s effort stopping right on the edge of hole

Jordan Spieth might have had the unluckiest final round of all at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023. The American golfer missed a putt by 'millimeters' that sent fans into a frenzy on the internet.

The PGA Tour shared a video on Instagram, showing Spieth driving the ball gently with his putter which stops right at the corner of the hole.

The video was also shared by Golf Digest on Twitter. In the comments section, a fan joked about Jordan Spieth's 'giving a half sandwich to a fan' moment.

"Probably should have ate the second half of that sandwich," the fan wrote.

Another fan wrote that they were 'Spiethless' (or speechless) as the ball didn't go inside the hole.

On PGA Tour's Instagram post, fans flooded the comments section with their astonishment, questioning how the ball did not go in. Some even questioned if Jordan Spieth bit his club while some felt that the golfer has missed such holes several times in his career.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour also shared the post on their Twitter handle. Here are some more top comments from the fans:

How did Jordan Spieth perform at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023?

After completing all four rounds at the event, Jordan Spieth carded an aggregate score of 11 under 269. He finished with a T6 rank on the leaderboard.

The 2015 FedEx Cup champion started off his FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 campaign with a dominating opening round of 7 under 63 to finish at the top of the leaderboard. He carded five stunning birdies and an eagle on the 16th.

However, he slipped from his top spot after a 2 under 68 in the second round on Friday, August 11, and never regained it. In the following round, on Saturday, he again shot a similar score to slip to T4 rank on the leaderboard.

The worst of his entire FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023 campaign came on Sunday. In the final round, Jordan Spieth shot a score of par 70, which included three birdies and three bogeys.

How much did Jordan Spieth earn in 2022-23 season before FedEx Cup playoffs?

The Dallas-born golfer had 19 starts before the post-season playoffs this season. He has made the cut in twelve of them and accumulated a whopping on-course earnings of $6,419,996.

Have a look at the amount Jordan Spieth earned across all events in the 2022-23 season:

The Open Championship - T23 ($121,500)

The Memorial Tournament - T5 ($772,500)

PGA Championship - T29 ($90,136)

RBC Heritage - 2 ($2,180,000)

Masters Tournament - T4 ($744,000)

Valspar Championship - T3 ($477,900)

THE PLAYERS Championship - T19 ($275,000)

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T4 ($652,500)

WM Phoenix Open - T6 ($652,500)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T63 ($19,620)

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T13 ($265,000)

THE CJ CUP - T52 ($21,840)

Jordan Spieth will certainly be seen at next week's BMW Championship 2023 at Olympia Fields North Course.