“Probably the only thing I will ever hold over him” – Rory McIlroy on beating Tiger Woods to become the first player to win the FedEx Cup thrice

Rory McIlroy won the FedEx Cup on Sunday (August 28) after defeating World No.1, Scottie Scheffler. With the victory, McIlroy became the first player in the history of the FedEx Cup to win it thrice, a record even the legendary Tiger Woods couldn’t break.

McIlroy won a whopping $18 million in prize money for the FedEx Cup. However, for the Irishman, the prize money came only second to the joy of beating Tiger Woods to the record. McIlroy expressed pride in eclipsing Woods to become the first three-time winner of the FedEx Cup.

The Northern Irish golfer, who won the event in 2016 and 2019, was tied with ‘GOAT’ Tiger Woods at two FedEx Cups for the longest time.

Rory McIlroy was speaking to PGA Tour radio when he revealed his joy of setting the record to win the FedEx Cup on three occasions. Having produced a stellar performance to secure the Tour Championship at East Lake, McIlroy said that he was stoked for the win.

McIlroy has now broken the tie and bettered the 15-time majors winner at an event. The golfer, who has won four majors himself, revealed that he was fortunate to overhaul Woods at the FedEx Cup.

Speaking on PGA Tour radio after winning the title, Rory McIlroy said:

“The FedEx Cup came around right in the middle of Tiger’s career, where it has been around since the start of my career so I had a little bit of a head start on him… It is cool we are talking about it. There are not many things you can say in the world of golf that you have done that Tiger hasn’t."

"It is probably the only thing I will ever hold over him. It is pretty cool, the first to three.”

McIlroy went on to state that the FedEx Cup was only below the majors. He said that it was a 'big deal' to win it and added:

“From what it was at the start to what it is now, I think it’s a big deal for a lot of guys. It is something they try to target at the start of the year. It rewards season-long consistency and good golf, and you also have to turn up and play well at the playoffs.”

Rory McIlroy wins the FedEx Cup a third time

It should be noted that Tiger Woods won his two titles in 2007 and 2009 and was tied with Rory McIlroy. However, the Irish golfer has now broken the tie as he won the competition for a third time by rallying from six shots behind to emerge victorious.

McIlroy, who recently announced the TGL Monday night league with Woods, extended his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million with the Cup win.

Having won the title amid the PGA Tour - LIV Golf rivalry, Rory McIlroy didn’t forget to take a dig at the Saudi-backed league and its players.

Standing in front of PGA Tour fans at the event, the ace golfer called the American circuit 'the greatest place in the world to play off'. He stated that the win meant 'an awful lot' to him.

