Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth among top golfers injured ahead of U.S. Open 2023: Full injury list explored

The U.S. Open, one of professional golf's most prominent competitions, is sure to captivate fans as the finest golfers from the European Tour and PGA Tour compete.

The tournament, which will be held at the famed Los Angeles Country Club from June 15 to 18, promises exhilarating action and strong competition. The stakes are high, with a whopping $17,500,000 on the line, and players are ready to show off their skills on this difficult course.

However, some renowned players are suffering from ailments, which adds uncertainty to the tournament, and makes fans and experts wonder if they will be able to play in the upcoming event and how well they will do.

List of injured players ahead of US Open 2023

Let's have a look at the list of wounded players who are racing against the clock to heal and perhaps compete in this important event.

#Collin Morikawa (Uncertain - Back)

Collin Morikawa just won the PGA Championship, but he's hurting his back and might not be able to play in the tournament.

No one knows how bad his injury is or how likely it is that he will get better.

#Rickie Fowler (Uncertain - Back)

Rickie Fowler, who is known for his colorful style and strong shots, is hurt in his back. Because of his health, Fowler may not be able to play in the U.S. Open and show off his skills on the big stage.

#Jordan Spieth (Probable - Wrist)

Three-time major winner and former world number one Jordan Spieth has been having trouble with his wrist.

Although Spieth is hurt, he is set to play in the U.S. Open, but it's not clear how much it will affect his performance.

#Jason Day (Day-to-Day - dizziness/Wrist)

Jason Day is a big winner, but he is having trouble with both dizziness and an injury to his wrist. Day's condition is described as "day-to-day," so it's not clear if he'll be able to play in the U.S. Open as he recovers.

#Hideki Matsuyama (Probable - Back/Neck/Wrist/Ankles)

Hideki Matsuyama is the first golfer from Japan to win a major title. He is currently dealing with a number of health problems.

Matsuyama has had problems with his back, neck, wrists, and ankles, but he plans to play in the U.S. Open and make his mark once again.

#Aaron Wise (Day-to-Day - Mental Health)

Aaron Wise is a rising star on the PGA Tour. He has said that his uncertain position is because of his mental health.

Wise's chance to play in the U.S. Open will depend on how well he continues to get better and feel.

#Wyndham Clark (Probable - Knee)

In recent weeks, Wyndham Clark has been dealing with a knee issue. Even though he had a setback, he is expected to play at the U.S. Open and show his skill and strength on the difficult course.

#Tom Kim (Uncertain - Wrist)

Tom Kim may not be able to play in the U.S. Open because he hurt his wrist. Whether or not he can play at the event will depend on how bad the injury is and how well he is getting better.

#Pádraig Harrington (Probable - Knee)

Pádraig Harrington has won the Open Championship twice, but he is currently recovering from an injury to his knee. Even though he is expected to play in the U.S. Open, it is still unclear how much the injury will affect his play.

#Charley Hoffman (Probably Cancer)

Charley Hoffman has been fighting cancer for a long time. Even though he has health problems, Hoffman is eager to play in the US Open and show others how to keep going.

#Adam Svensson (Probable - Undisclosed)

The type and severity of Adam Svensson's injury are still unknown, so fans and experts can only guess about it. He is likely to play in the championship, though.

#Taylor Moore (Unknown or Questionable)

Taylor Moore may not be able to play in the tournament because of an illness that has not been made public.

We are waiting for more information about his health to know if he will show up at the competition.

#Martin Kaymer (Probable - Wrist)

Former world number one and two-time major winner Martin Kaymer is dealing with an injury to his wrist. Even with the loss, Kaymer is likely to play in the U.S. Open and try to add another win to his long list of accomplishments.

#David Horsey (Probable, Wrist)

An injury to David Horsey's wrist has made people worried about how he will do at the tournament. But he is eager to get over the setback and play against the best golfers in the world.

#Victor Perez (Possible, Back)

Victor Perez may not be able to play in the tournament because he hurt his back. As he tries to get better, it is still not clear if he will be able to play in the tournament.

As the tournament at LACC gets closer, fans can't wait to hear more about the injured players and hope they get better quickly.

