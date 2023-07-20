Rory McIlroy last 7 finishes in the major championships explored

Golfing legend Rory McIlroy has been captivating viewers with his abilities on the course for over a decade. This 34-year-old Northern Irishman has been a continuous fixture in the world's top 10 rankings throughout his career.

However, he has recently gone on a winless streak in big championships. Let's delve into Rory McIlroy's performances at his last seven major events.

Rory McIlroy demonstrated his typical tenacity at the 2022 edition of The Masters, finishing a respectable second. He maintained his excellent form at the PGA Championship, when he finished seventh. McIlroy's skills were once again on display at the US Open, when he finished T5, followed by another impressive performance at The Open Championship, where he finished third.

However, he missed the cut at the 2023 Masters, demonstrating that even the most illustrious players can suffer setbacks. McIlroy quickly regained his form, posting a fine T7 finish at the 2023 PGA Championship. His unwavering dedication led him to a spectacular second-place finish at the 2023 US Open, nearly missing the coveted crown. The Open Championship title, on the other hand, awaits McIlroy, who is attempting to win a major title for the first time in nearly a decade.

Right after the 2023 US Open loss, the Northern Irish golfer remained positive and stated he was prepared to go through the hard losses to win another major championship. He said (via PGA Tour):

"I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship."

Rory McIlroy and his majestic triumphs in 2011 and 2014

Rory McIlroy has left his mark on the golfing history with noteworthy victories, including at several major championships. McIlroy displayed unrivaled skill throughout the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, clinching a hard-fought victory. It was his second consecutive major victory, an incredible feat by any measure.

Rory McIlroy at the 2014 Australian Open (Image via Getty)

Rewind to 2011, and the US Open at Congressional Golf Club saw a teenage McIlroy run away with the event, winning by an incredible eight shots. McIlroy's performance saw him dominate the tournament from start to end, with a stunning 6-under 65 on the first day setting the tone for his historic victory.

Despite a brilliant career, Rory McIlroy has yet to win The Masters. He came extremely close in 2022, finishing second and falling just short of the career Grand Slam. McIlroy has had amazing performances at both The Open Championship and The Masters, with seven top-10 finishes at The Masters since his debut in 2009.

As McIlroy aims for his latest major championship victory, golf fans around the world are excitedly following his every move, waiting for the day when he can raise the prized trophies of golf's most prestigious championships once more. With The Open Championship underway, the golfing world waits with bated breath, hoping to witness the glorious comeback of a true icon.