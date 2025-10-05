Sanderson Farms Championship 2025, Round 4 tee times explored

Moving day at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship has come to an end and Garrick Higgo is still holding on to the lead with a firm two-stroke margin. Meanwhile, Steven Fisk and Danny Walker are tied for second place going into the final round with 16-under each.

The final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship will kick off on Sunday, October 5, at the Country Club of Jackson. The tee times were moved up due to the threat of inclement weather and play will begin at 6:55 a.m. CDT.

Anders Albertson will tee off solo at 6:55 a.m. CDT from the first tee, while other players will tee off in pairs. Garrick Higgo is paired with Steven Fisk for the final round in the Sanderson Farms Championship, and the duo will tee off at 12:25 p.m. CDT.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025, Round 4 tee times

All players are set to tee off from the first tee at the Country Club of Jackson. Here’s a look at the tee times for the final round of the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship (all times CDT):

6:55 a.m.: Anders Albertson (USA)

7:00 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Jesper Svensson (SWE)

7:09 a.m.: Norman Xiong (USA), Hayden Buckley (USA)

7:18 a.m.: Braden Thornberry (USA), Rafael Campos (PUR)

7:27 a.m.: Kevin Streelman (USA), Quade Cummins (USA)

7:36 a.m.: Harry Higgs (USA), Jeremy Paul (GER)

7:45 a.m.: Chandler Phillips (USA), Patrick Fishburn (USA)

7:54 a.m.: Tim Widing (SWE), Zach Johnson (USA)

8:03 a.m.: Luke List (USA), Will Chandler (USA)

8:12 a.m.: Gordon Sargent (USA), Stephan Jaeger (GER)

8:21 a.m.: Thriston Lawrence (RSA), Sam Ryder (USA)

8:30 a.m.: Mark Hubbard (USA), Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)

8:45 a.m.: Carson Young (USA), Nick Dunlap (USA)

8:55 a.m.: Davis Thompson (USA), David Lipsky (USA)

9:05 a.m.: Byeong Hun An (KOR), J.T. Poston (USA)

9:15 a.m.: Lee Hodges (USA), Adam Schenk (USA)

9:25 a.m.: David Ford (USA), Thomas Rosenmueller (GER)

9:35 a.m.: Luke Clanton (USA), Matt NeSmith (USA)

9:45 a.m.: Chan Kim (USA), Kye Meeks (USA)

9:55 a.m.: Seamus Power (IRL), Kevin Roy (USA)

10:10 a.m.: Greyson Sigg (USA), Ryo Hisatsune (JPN)

10:20 a.m.: Kevin Yu (TPE), Vince Covello (USA)

10:30 a.m.: Pierceson Coody (USA), Victor Perez (FRA)

10:40 a.m.: Mac Meissner (USA), Brice Garnett (USA)

10:50 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya (JPN), Doug Ghim (USA)

11:00 a.m.: Trey Mullinax (USA), Noah Goodwin (USA)

11:10 a.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN), Kris Ventura (NOR)

11:20 a.m.: Matti Schmid (GER), Doc Redman (USA)

11:35 a.m.: Rasmus Højgaard (DEN), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)

11:45 a.m.: Tom Kim (KOR), Eric Cole (USA)

11:55 a.m.: Vince Whaley (USA), Max Homa (USA)

12:05 PM: Matt Kuchar (USA), Frankie Capan III (USA)

12:15 PM: Danny Walker (USA), Taylor Montgomery (USA)

12:25 PM: Garrick Higgo (RSA), Steven Fisk (USA)

