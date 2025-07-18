Why did Garrick Higgo withdraw from Round 2 of the Barracuda Championship 2025?

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Jul 18, 2025 16:46 GMT
Garrick Higgo was playing in the 2025 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California. During the second round of this tournament on Friday (July 18), the golfer was forced to withdraw from competition.

As The Open Championship is underway at Royal Portrush, a number of pros are also busy competing for the Barracuda Championship title. Several players on the PGA Tour are currently aiming to get a shot at the $4,000,000 prize purse.

Garrick Higgo was playing in the second round of Barracuda Championship when he had to withdraw. It was revealed by the Tour that the golfer is siffered a hip injury which forced him to pull out of the event.

PGA Tour Communications shared the news via a tweet on X. Take a look:

"Garrick Higgo (hip) is a WD during the second round of the Barracuda Championship."
There has been no prior history of Garrick Higgo suffering from hip injuries. Last year, he had undergone some trouble with repetitive wrist injuries, which forced him to miss the 2024 Players Championship.

The South African pro played only five holes in his second round before pulling out of the Barracuda Championship. Higgo started his round from the par 4 tenth hole, where he scored a par. He also scored a par on the next hole.

Higgo's first sign of struggle came with a bogey on hole 12, followed by a par on the next hole. On hole 14, he scored a disappointing double bogey.

During his first round at the Barracuda Championship, Higgo scored a three-over 74. Joel Dahmen leads the event as of this writing.

Exploring Garrick Higgo's Barracuda Championship Round 1 scorecard

Garrick Higgo started off his Barracuda Championship run with a decent approach. The golfer scored a bogey on the opening hole of the front nine, followed by consistent pars over the next four holes.

Higgo then scored a bogey on hole 6, followed by a birdie on hole 7. While playing on the back nine at Tahoe Mountain Club, Higgo ended up carding two consecutive bogeys on holes 14 and 15.

Here's a detailed look at Garrick Higgo's Round 1 scorecard:

Front Nine:

  • par 4 Hole 1 — 5 (bogey)
  • par 4 Hole 2 — 4
  • par 5 Hole 3 — 5
  • par 4 Hole 4 — 4
  • par 4 Hole 5 — 4
  • par 3 Hole 6 — 4 (bogey)
  • par 4 Hole 7 — 3 (birdie)
  • par 3 Hole 8 — 3
  • par 4 Hole 9 — 4
  • Front Nine total — 36 (+1)

Back Nine:

  • par 4 Hole 10 — 4
  • par 5 Hole 11 — 5
  • par 3 Hole 12 — 3
  • par 4 Hole 13 — 4
  • par 4 Hole 14 — 5 (bogey)
  • par 5 Hole 15 — 6 (bogey)
  • par 3 Hole 16 — 3
  • par 4 Hole 17 — 4
  • par 4 Hole 18 — 4
  • Back Nine total — 38 (+2)

Total score in First Round = 3-over par 74

