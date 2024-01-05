Scottie Scheffler's WITB at The Sentry 2024 explored

All indications are that Scottie Scheffler plans for the 2024 season to be an extension of the previous one, in terms of its results and in terms of everything else that influences this. The contents of his bag are no exception.

On the sporting side, Scottie Scheffler bid farewell to 2023 by winning the Hero World Challenge and kicked off 2024 with an excellent first round at The Sentry. As for his purse, the news at the start of the season was the extension of his sponsorship contract with TaylorMade.

Naturally, Scottie Scheffler's main sponsor's equipment occupies starring roles in his bag. However, the top-ranked golfer also "treats himself" with clubs from other manufacturers.

Scottie Scheffler's bag is composed of:

Driver : TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (8 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft

: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (8 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft 3-wood : TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft

: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft Irons : Srixon ZU85 (3 and 4) and TaylorMade P7TW (5 to PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X and True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

: Srixon ZU85 (3 and 4) and TaylorMade P7TW (5 to PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X and True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts Wedges : Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F) and Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-06K), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F) and Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-06K), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts Putter : Logan Olson prototype

: Logan Olson prototype Grips : Golf Pride Tour Velvet

: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Ball: Titleist Pro V1.

Given his enormous quality and media exposure, Scottie Scheffler regularly receives super-exclusive clubs before they are released to the market. Such has been the case, for example, with his TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver and his Logan Olson prototype putter.

Scottie Scheffler's performance at The Sentry 2024

The specialized prediction sites give Scottie Scheffler the best chances to win The Sentry. His start was quite good, although he needs to dip low in the score to stay among the top contenders.

The first day of The Sentry 2024 ended with Scheffler in T7 with a score of 7-under 66, two strokes behind the leader Sahith Theegala. The Texan was especially good on the back nine with five birdies. His overall performance for the day was seven birdies and zero bogeys.

On Friday, Scheffler started the second round at full speed. He birdied the 2nd, but on the next four holes he went birdie-par-eagle-birdie. At the 7th hole, he is T4 and his score (transitory) is -10.

The World No. 1 has achieved the longest drive of 427 yards (3rd of the tournament so far), an average driving distance of over 294 yards (T9), Greens in Regulation of 91% (2nd) and 1.68 putts per hole (20th).