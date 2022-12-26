Seamus Power on top, McIlroy at T-9: Check out 2022-23 FedEx Cup points list

The season-long FedEx Cup points standings, which begin in January with the first PGA Tour event of the year, will help determine which golfers can keep their PGA Tour cards as well as who will be eligible for the FedEx Cup Playoffs in the summer.

All players within the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings will keep or earn their PGA Tour cards. The fall portion of the season is complete and the standings are in. Here's how things are as of December 26.

PGA Tour FedEx Cup points list

The list begins with Seamus Power.

Seamus Power tops the FedEx Cup rankings right now

The numbers in parentheses are their previous rankings:

1 (1): Seamus Power

2 (2): Keegan Bradley

3 (3): Mackenzie Hughes

4 (4): Tom Kim

5 (5): Brian Harman

6 (6): Adam Svensson

7 (7): Max Homa

8 (8): Russell Henley

T-9 (T-9): Tony Finau

T-9 (T-9): Rory McIlroy

11 (11): Taylor Montgomery

12 (12): Thomas Detry

13 (13): Sahith Theegala

14 (14): Andrew Putnam

15 (15): Joel Dahmen

16 (16): Matthew NeSmith

17 (17): Patrick Rodgers

18 (18): Rickie Fowler

19 (19): Danny Willett

20 (20): Kurt Kitayama

21 (21): Tyson Alexander

22 (22): Alex Smalley

23 (23): Sepp Straka

24 (24): Tom Hoge

25 (25): Callum Tarren

26 (26): Emiliano Grillo

27 (27): Ben Taylor

28 (28): Maverick McNealy

29 (29): Ben Griffin

30 (30): Justin Lower

31 (31): Will Gordon

32 (32): Patrick Cantlay

33 (33): Jason Day

34 (34): K.H. Lee

35 (35): Garrick Higgo

36 (36): Greyson Sigg

37 (37): Kevin Yu

38 (38): David Lingmerth

39 (39): Viktor Hovland

40 (40): Robby Shelton

41 (41): Scottie Scheffler

42 (42): Hayden Buckley

43 (43): S.H. Kim

44 (44): Adam Hadwin

45 (45): Wyndham Clark

46 (46): J.J. Spaun

47 (47): Aaron Wise

48 (48): Brendon Todd

49 (49): Byeong Hun An

50 (50): Nick Hardy

51 (51): Dean Burmester

52 (52): Harris English

53 (53): Nick Taylor

54 (54): Mito Pereira

55 (55): Denny McCarthy

56 (56): Alex Noren

57 (57): Mark Hubbard

58 (58): Lee Hodges

59 (59): Aaron Rai

60 (60): Davis Thompson

61 (61): Taylor Moore

62 (62): Russell Knox

63 (63): Adam Schenk

64 (64): Joseph Bramlett

65 (65): Sungjae Im

66 (66): Troy Merritt

67 (67): Sam Ryder

68 (68): Beau Hossler

69 (69): Harrison Endycott

70 (70): Stephan Jaeger

71 (71): Tommy Fleetwood

72 (72): Ryan Armour

73 (73): Davis Riley

74 (74): Aaron Baddeley

75 (75): David Lipsky

76 (76): Jon Rahm

77 (77): Trey Mullinax

78 (78): Si Woo Kim

79 (79): Martin Laird

80 (80): Scott Piercy

81 (81): Matt Kuchar

82 (82): Chris Stroud

83 (83): Sam Burns

84 (84): Keith Mitchell

85 (85): Zecheng Dou

86 (86): Kevin Streelman

87 (87): Henrik Norlander

88 (88): Cam Davis

89 (89): Brandon Wu

90 (90): Justin Rose

91 (91): Paul Haley II

92 (92): Billy Horschel

93 (93): Patton Kizzire

94 (94): Max McGreevy

95 (95): Erik Barnes

96 (96): Collin Morikawa

97 (97): Cameron Champ

98 (98): Dylan Frittelli

99 (99): Christiaan Bezuidenhou

100 (100): Zac Blair

The Tournament of Champions, which takes place from January 5-8 2023, will be the first opportunity for those outside the top 70 to try to earn their places on the PGA Tour and the FedEx Cup.

