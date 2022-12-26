Seamus Power on top, McIlroy at T-9: Check out 2022-23 FedEx Cup points list

The season-long FedEx Cup points standings, which begin in January with the first PGA Tour event of the year, will help determine which golfers can keep their PGA Tour cards as well as who will be eligible for the FedEx Cup Playoffs in the summer.
All players within the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings will keep or earn their PGA Tour cards. The fall portion of the season is complete and the standings are in. Here's how things are as of December 26.
PGA Tour FedEx Cup points list
The list begins with Seamus Power.
The numbers in parentheses are their previous rankings:
- 1 (1): Seamus Power
- 2 (2): Keegan Bradley
- 3 (3): Mackenzie Hughes
- 4 (4): Tom Kim
- 5 (5): Brian Harman
- 6 (6): Adam Svensson
- 7 (7): Max Homa
- 8 (8): Russell Henley
- T-9 (T-9): Tony Finau
- T-9 (T-9): Rory McIlroy
- 11 (11): Taylor Montgomery
- 12 (12): Thomas Detry
- 13 (13): Sahith Theegala
- 14 (14): Andrew Putnam
- 15 (15): Joel Dahmen
- 16 (16): Matthew NeSmith
- 17 (17): Patrick Rodgers
- 18 (18): Rickie Fowler
- 19 (19): Danny Willett
- 20 (20): Kurt Kitayama
- 21 (21): Tyson Alexander
- 22 (22): Alex Smalley
- 23 (23): Sepp Straka
- 24 (24): Tom Hoge
- 25 (25): Callum Tarren
- 26 (26): Emiliano Grillo
- 27 (27): Ben Taylor
- 28 (28): Maverick McNealy
- 29 (29): Ben Griffin
- 30 (30): Justin Lower
- 31 (31): Will Gordon
- 32 (32): Patrick Cantlay
- 33 (33): Jason Day
- 34 (34): K.H. Lee
- 35 (35): Garrick Higgo
- 36 (36): Greyson Sigg
- 37 (37): Kevin Yu
- 38 (38): David Lingmerth
- 39 (39): Viktor Hovland
- 40 (40): Robby Shelton
- 41 (41): Scottie Scheffler
- 42 (42): Hayden Buckley
- 43 (43): S.H. Kim
- 44 (44): Adam Hadwin
- 45 (45): Wyndham Clark
- 46 (46): J.J. Spaun
- 47 (47): Aaron Wise
- 48 (48): Brendon Todd
- 49 (49): Byeong Hun An
- 50 (50): Nick Hardy
- 51 (51): Dean Burmester
- 52 (52): Harris English
- 53 (53): Nick Taylor
- 54 (54): Mito Pereira
- 55 (55): Denny McCarthy
- 56 (56): Alex Noren
- 57 (57): Mark Hubbard
- 58 (58): Lee Hodges
- 59 (59): Aaron Rai
- 60 (60): Davis Thompson
- 61 (61): Taylor Moore
- 62 (62): Russell Knox
- 63 (63): Adam Schenk
- 64 (64): Joseph Bramlett
- 65 (65): Sungjae Im
- 66 (66): Troy Merritt
- 67 (67): Sam Ryder
- 68 (68): Beau Hossler
- 69 (69): Harrison Endycott
- 70 (70): Stephan Jaeger
- 71 (71): Tommy Fleetwood
- 72 (72): Ryan Armour
- 73 (73): Davis Riley
- 74 (74): Aaron Baddeley
- 75 (75): David Lipsky
- 76 (76): Jon Rahm
- 77 (77): Trey Mullinax
- 78 (78): Si Woo Kim
- 79 (79): Martin Laird
- 80 (80): Scott Piercy
- 81 (81): Matt Kuchar
- 82 (82): Chris Stroud
- 83 (83): Sam Burns
- 84 (84): Keith Mitchell
- 85 (85): Zecheng Dou
- 86 (86): Kevin Streelman
- 87 (87): Henrik Norlander
- 88 (88): Cam Davis
- 89 (89): Brandon Wu
- 90 (90): Justin Rose
- 91 (91): Paul Haley II
- 92 (92): Billy Horschel
- 93 (93): Patton Kizzire
- 94 (94): Max McGreevy
- 95 (95): Erik Barnes
- 96 (96): Collin Morikawa
- 97 (97): Cameron Champ
- 98 (98): Dylan Frittelli
- 99 (99): Christiaan Bezuidenhou
- 100 (100): Zac Blair
The Tournament of Champions, which takes place from January 5-8 2023, will be the first opportunity for those outside the top 70 to try to earn their places on the PGA Tour and the FedEx Cup.