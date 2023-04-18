Seven amateurs invited to LPGA's Chevron Championship: All you need to know

The LPGA Tour will start its first major tournament of the year this week. The Chevron Championship will take place from April 20–23 at the Club at Carlton Woods in Texas.

Some of the world's top-ranked golfers will headline the event this weekend. Interestingly, seven amateur golfers also received invitations to join the field for the LPGA Chevron Championship.

Here's a list of all seven amateur golfers playing at the 2023 Chevron Championship.

1) Amari Avery

Amari Avery (Image via Getty)

Amari Avery will make her debut at the LPGA's Chevron Championship on Thursday. She will join the field on April 20, directly for the first round.

Avery won the Cactus Open in 2020 and was ranked second in the 2022 class by Golf Week. She has previously played at the Women's US Open and the Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2021 and will be making her debut at the Chevron in 2023.

2) Ting-Hsuan Huang

Ting-Hsuan Huang (Image via Randa.org)

Ting-Hsuan Huang is an amateur golfer from Chinese Taipei. She won the 2022 Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship and made her debut at the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament, where she finished in 22nd place.

Hsuan Huang has three top-10 finishes in 2023 and will play her first Chevron Championship this week.

3) Jess Baker

Jess Emma Baker (Image via Getty)

Jess Baker also received an invitation to the Chevron Championship and will join the field on Wednesday. She won the Women's British Open in 2022 and secured her entry into a major tournament.

4) Saki Baba

Saki Baba (Image via Getty)

Saki Baba is a Japanese amateur golfer who will be playing at the LPGA's Chevron Championship. She made her debut at a major tournament in 2022 by playing at the US Women's Open and will now play her first Chevron Championship.

Baba won the US Women's Amateur Tournament after defeating Monet Chun and will compete in the second major tournament of her career.

5) Zoe Campos

Zoe Campos (Image via Getty)

Zoe Campos has been playing at the Pac-12 championship, which will conclude on Wednesday, and from there she will join the Woodland Field to compete in a major tournament.

Campos won the Chevron Silverado Showdown and earned an invitation to the Chevron championship.

6) Valentina Rossi

The 21-year-old Valentina Ross won the 2022 Women's Amateur Latin America Championship and earned a spot in the Chevron Championship.

The Michigan native has played at the Annika Invitational six times and was the highest-ranked player in the Argentina Junior Rankings in 2019.

Ross has been blessed with a successful amateur career and is tied for 15th place at the Michigan Women's Open.

7) Eila Galitsky

Eila Galitsky (Image via USA Today)

Eila Galitsky dominated the field at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific last month to claim the title and earn an entry in a major event. The 16-year-old will make her debut at the Chevron Championship.

With her incredible victory at the Women's Amateur Championship, she received an invitation to three major championships, including the AIG Women's Open, Evian, and Chevron.

